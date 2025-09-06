  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Carey Price
  • “Priced out of Montreal” “Got a hall of famer for nothing”: NHL fans react as Canadiens trade Carey Price to Sharks 

“Priced out of Montreal” “Got a hall of famer for nothing”: NHL fans react as Canadiens trade Carey Price to Sharks 

By ARJUN B
Published Sep 06, 2025 04:03 GMT
NHL: APR 29 Panthers at Canadiens - Source: Getty
Fans react as Canadiens trade Carey Price to Sharks - Source: Getty

Fans reacted as the Montreal Canadiens traded longtime franchise goaltender Carey Price to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Gannon Laroque and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Ad

Price hasn’t suited up since the 2021-22 season due to a serious knee injury, but his contract still carried a hefty $10.5 million cap hit. Financially, the burden was lighter, as he was only owed $2 million for the 2025-26 season after receiving a $5.5 million signing bonus on September 1.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The deal sparked reactions from fans online. Some lamented the move, while others saw the humor in it. One fan commented,

“Priced out of Montreal,”
Ad

Another wrote,

“Sharks robbery got a hall of famer for nothing.”
Ad

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Knew it was coming, know why it happened, but still don’t like seeing it in writing/actually happening" one fan wrote,
"Carey you got me into hockey and the Canadiens. It’s been a privilege to watch you play. I’ll always be a habs fan" another fan wrote.
Ad
"I know why it was necessary, but that doesn’t make it not hurt. Also very clearly the people who were saying a 2nd were on crack." a user commented.
"Nooo! What are we doing? Why are we trading the best goalie in the league for nothing! I WILL not be watching this season!!" another user wrote.
Ad

Price leaves Montreal after more than 15 years, finishing his career with a 361-261-79 record, a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

NHL analyst Ian Boisvert on Carey Price retiring with Canadiens

On Friday's episode of the Locked on Canadiens podcast, NHL analyst Ian Boisvert reflected on what feels like the closing chapter of Carey Price’s career with the Montreal Canadiens.

Ad

He believes that the Canadiens could sign Price to a one-day contract so he can officially retire as a Hab.

I think if they go that route of signing him to the one-day contract so he can retire as a member of this team… They'll get to celebrate him at the Bell Center knowing full well that this is over. There's actually closure now.” Boisvert said. (2:43 onwards)
Ad
youtube-cover

Boisvert also added that Carey Price’s Hall of Fame induction seems inevitable, and this process would give fans the chance to honor him properly at the Bell Centre.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications