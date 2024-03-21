"Prime incoming" - NHL fans have mixed reactions over league reportedly splitting with BioSteel as hydration partner

Per reports, the NHL and NHLPA are splitting with current official hydration partner BioSteel to sign a new deal with BodyArmor starting in 2024-25.

NHL analyst David Pagnotta shared the news on X and indicated BodyArmor will take over hydration duties next season.

Coca-Cola owns BodyArmor and has built an impressive stable of athlete partners.

The news sparked mixed reactions from hockey fans. Some fans see potential benefits from linking with BodyArmor's high-profile brand.

"Prime incoming," One fan tweeted on X regarding the high-profile alliance.

However, many fans are disappointed to lose the Canadian upstart that has ingrained itself in hockey culture. Others argue that BodyArmor's mass appeal and distribution can attract new fans.

BioSteel originally signed a multi-year deal in 2022 to become the official sports drink, replacing Gatorade. However, it filed for bankruptcy last year, forcing the NHL to pursue other companies to secure a new partnership.

In January, BodyArmor signed an endorsement deal with Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid. BodyArmor announced showcasing McDavid in marketing campaigns at events through outdoor advertising and across digital and social media platforms.

More on BioSteel

BioSteel was established in 2009 by former NHL player Michael Cammalleri and his business partner, John Celenza. The company sells sugar-free sports drinks made from natural ingredients and electrolytes. They package their product in a tetra pack.

“Guys are saying things like ‘I say ‘I’ve always drank it,’ but what else can I say?’ Cammalleri said. “It’s cool to have this authenticity from a player standpoint.”

“For me as a player, I was literally pouring out the other stuff and putting in water bottles and drinking it on the bench.”

“This was born in the NHL locker room, so definitely a full circle moment, for sure.”

The deal is not yet finalized, but the 2023-24 season might be the last for the Canadian drink in the NHL.