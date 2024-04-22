"Prison rules baby" - NHL fans react as major brawl breaks out during Jets vs Avalanche game involving multiple players

During Game 1 of the first round of the 2024 NHL playoffs, hockey fans witnessed a major brawl erupt on the ice between the Winnipeg Jets and the Colorado Avalanche players.

The heated exchange began after Colorado's Yakov Trenin delivered a hit on Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele near the boards. It resulted in a tense moment with some push and shove before the players separated. However, the tension escalated when Josh Morrissey of the Jets delivered another hit on a Colorado player, sparking a full-blown altercation.

Spittin Chiclets shared the intensity of the brawl in a video on X with the caption:

"This series making the others look like exhibition games."

Expand Tweet

The video quickly circulated among NHL fans, prompting reactions and comments on X.

"Prison rules baby," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Without question! I want to drive from Minnie to Winnipeg for the next game! Juices are flowing!!!" a fan expressed his excitement.

"Yet somehow despite carrying the play through 40, the Avs don't have a power play... NHL playoff officiating at its finest," one disgruntled fan criticized the officiating.

"Living in the eastern US, If this game is any indication, I'll be losing plenty of sleep this playoff round. All games pedestrian up til now," said another fan.

However, not all fans were pleased with how the game unfolded. Some fans sounded upset in their tweets.

"avs are actually hitting, jets are just doing things after the whistle or when refs aren’t looking. weak," one fan said.

"Enjoy it while it lasts...cause by the looks of what fourgiev is cooking its gonna be a short one. Holy smokes man he sucks," one fan said.

"This is why they should be doing 1vs8, this would be a great conference final .unfortunately one team will be out after one round," one more fan said.

A look at the Winnipeg Jets' 7-6 win over the Colorado Avalanche

Kyle Connor and Adam Lowry led the Winnipeg Jets to a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round. Connor netted two goals while Mark Scheifele and Josh Morrissey also contributed offensively, showcasing the Jets' depth.

Despite the Colorado Avalanche's strong efforts, including goals from Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon, they fell short due to goaltender Alexandar Georgiev's performance. Coach Rick Bowness acknowledged:

“It wasn’t exactly how we drew it up, but if that’s the way it goes, that’s the way it goes."

Lowry's standout performance and defensive efforts were highlighted, acknowledging the challenges of facing the Avalanche's talented lineup. The game's back-and-forth nature and high-energy plays set the stage for an intense playoff series, with both teams aiming to adjust for Game 2.