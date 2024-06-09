“Probably the German in me”: Leon Draisaitl quips about difference in Connor McDavid and his approach to leadership

In an interaction with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl highlighted the difference in his leadership approach to Connor McDavid ahead of the game 1 matchup versus the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. Draisaitl and McDavid reflected on this year’s regular season and the road to the Cup Finals as well.

Draisaitl talked about his leadership style compared to that of McDavid’s. When Friedman asked Draisaitl about his leadership role, Draisaitl responded:

"We’re very different in the way we lead."

To which Friedman asked:

"How are you different?"

Leon Draisaitl replied:

"I can be a little too direct. Maybe, it’s probably the German in me. It’s never a personal thing. I’ve seen how good we can be."

When Friedman approached McDavid with the same question, McDavid replied:

"It’s something I was thrown into at a young age and had to learn on the job, and I would say Leon is on the same boat. We need each other to be at our very best."

The exchange, as reported by Sportsnet, depicts two warriors committed to ending this season as Stanley Cup champions. Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid complemented one another, sharing the same passion and drive.

McDavid concluded:

"You got to take care of what’s in front of you."

Game 1 is in front of McDavid and Draisaitl. The Oilers will need to figure out how to get around the Panthers’ hard-checking style to take a 1-0 series lead.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl complement one another

In a recent TSN piece, Draisaitl reflected on playing in McDavid’s shadow since they became teammates in 2015. However, Draisaitl has had to deal with playing a secondary role in McDavid’s primary performance.

"That’s OK." TSN quoted Draisaitl, “I know I’m a great player. I’m very well aware. I know what I can bring to the table. But I’m very rational as to understanding what I am as a player, and what I’m not."

Then, Draisaitl reflected on comparisons with McDavid:

"We’re obviously very different players, but in a way complement each other really well."

The fact that McDavid and Draisaitl complement one another is a major reason why the Oilers are in the Cup Finals this season. While they’ve had deep postseason runs in the past, this year’s playoffs are different.

The Oilers’ dynamic duo is looking to make NHL history. That pursuit has drawn McDavid and Draisaitl closer together. When asked about Draisaitl, McDavid responded:

"Such a great player." McDavid added, “It’s so fun to be on the ice with him. But away from the rink, I think our relationship has just continued to get closer and closer. He’s a great dude. He’s hilarious."

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are already as close as they can be. A Cup win will make them inseparable in the NHL history books.