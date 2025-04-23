J.T. Miller is trying to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont. The U.S. Open will take place from June 12 to 15. Oakmont is in Pennsylvania, where Miller is from. Miller’s listed handicap is 0.2, which makes him eligible. Players need a handicap of under 0.4 or be professionals.

Miller has tried to qualify before but didn’t make it. In 2023, he shot a 78 and didn’t advance. His home course is Sewickley Heights, close to Oakmont. Local qualifiers are very competitive. Usually, one spot is available for every 20 golfers.

Miller played golf with Adam Hadwin last season. Hadwin is from British Columbia and supports the Canucks. Miller shoots left in hockey but golfs right-handed. He has been working on his game for years.

B/R Open Ice shared the news on X:

Soon, fans started reacting to the post and shared their opinions.

"Probably miserable to golf with," one person said.

"This explains why he didn’t care down the stretch and why he skipped exit interviews yesterday. #nyr" another wrote.

"Wonder who'd win between him and active Playoff Referee Garret Rank. Garret used to attend a yoga studio I owned, good guy, modest and down to earth." one fan mentioned.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X:

"As a Rangers fan there’s no defending the jokes we’re about to hear. Diabolical," a fan said.

"Is this what he was doing instead of figuring out how to get along with Elias Pettersson?" a fan wrote, referring to an earlier feud between Miller and his former teammate.

"He should focus on hockey, winning at hockey and not being an asshole team mate. But he picked the right team to play for to get to golfing early in spring," a fan said.

Insider predicts J.T. Miller's future is secure in summer

J.T. Miller is one of the few Rangers players likely to return next season. USA Today's Vince Z. Mercogliano said only Miller, Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox and Vincent Trocheck seem secure. The Rangers missed the playoffs and could make roster changes. Mercogliano said:

"The only guys I would say with some certainty I think would be back next year ... are Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox, J.T. Miller ... and Vincent Trocheck. Beyond that, there isn't all that much that would surprise me."

Most other players may not return next year as the team is looking to improve after a disappointing season.

