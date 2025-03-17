"Problem is, Carey's passport expired”: Carey Price’s wife Angela reveals last-minute travel crisis before flying to US for Disneyland trip

On Sunday, Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela shared that they were planning to travel to the U.S. for a Disneyland trip, but they had run into an issue. The Price family currently lives in Kelowna, British Columbia.

Angela Price posted a few stories on her Instagram account detailing the incident and problem they faced because Carey Price's passport had expired.

“Problem is, Carey’s passport expired a couple days ago, a month ago. He sent it for… anyway, it didn't arrive in time,” she said.

After doing some research, they found out that he could still cross the border using his Nexus card while going through customs in Vancouver. However, when trying to check in with Air Canada, she was told he needed a passport even though the rules said otherwise.

Angela also mentioned that a friend who works at the airport confirmed that Carey should be able to travel with his Nexus card. However, they were concerned that since his Nexus was linked to his expired passport, it could cause problems. She also shared their backup plan if Carey wasn’t allowed to fly:

“We're gonna try, if not, we're gonna hopefully still get on him on that flight out to Vancouver and then he will drive from there to Seattle and then fly from Seattle to meet us.”

Angela added that since Carey Price has a status card, he could drive across the border without an issue. But she hoped it wouldn't come to that.

Carey Price’s wife Angela shares similar flying crisis after son Lincoln’s birth

In the next story, Angela recalled a somewhat similar situation when their son Lincoln was born in the U.S. Angela and Carey Price are parents to their two daughters, Liv and Millie, and son Lincoln. Lincoln is the youngest of the siblings, born in October 2020.

Angela shared that her son was born in the U.S. while they were visiting her parents' house there. They applied for his passport right away, but due to COVID, there was a backlog, and it didn’t arrive in time.

Meanwhile, Carey Price had to report back to Montreal the day after Christmas and they realized they might not be able to fly into Canada with Lincoln.

“So we ended up flying private, again, mid-COVID and baby fresh, Lincoln,” she said. “We got a private plane, and they dropped me and Lincoln off in Plattsburgh, and then we got a car service to drive us across the border.”

Carey and their daughters landed in Montreal and they regrouped there. Angela hoped that they wouldn't have to face a similar situation again.

