  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Patrick Kane
  • Projected 2026 No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna reveals $3,000,000 Red Wings star as his favorite player 

Projected 2026 No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna reveals $3,000,000 Red Wings star as his favorite player 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 20, 2025 15:21 GMT
Medicine Hat Tigers v Winnipeg Ice - Game 2 - Source: Getty
Gavin McKenna named his favorite player and favorite team (Source: Getty)

On Saturday, Gavin McKenna, the projected top pick in the 2026 NHL draft, named Patrick Kane his favorite NHL player. McKenna shared a few personal details in a video posted by the NHL’s X account. He said he grew up a Chicago Blackhawks fan and looked up to Kane.

Ad
"The Blackhawks" McKenna said, when asked about his favorite team.
"Patrick Kane" he mentioned as his favorite player.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kane now plays for the Detroit Red Wings and signed a $3 million contract last month. He has won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015) and created an era alongside Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.

McKenna also mentioned enjoying Takis and chips as his "guilty pleasure" snack. He likes Zach Bryan's music, and his favorite song is "Nine Ball" by the same artist.

Talking about what else he wanted to be growing up, McKenna said,

Ad
"I was a big dirt biker, so, like, a motocross guy or a police officer."

In the same video, McKenna said his playing style is similar to Jack Hughes or Nikita Kucherov.

"I, like, try to do, like, the guys, like, (Nathan) MacKinnon and stuff," McKenna said, "but I think my play style is more similar to a Jack Hughes or Kucherov."

While he likes flashy players, Gavin McKenna focuses on smart and fast gameplay. Last season, McKenna had 129 points in 56 games with Medicine Hat in the WHL. He added 38 points in 16 playoff games and helped his team reach the Memorial Cup.

Ad

McKenna also recalled games where he scored seven points.

"I think, honestly, maybe this year, when I had seven in the one game, and maybe growing up, I had a few seven-point games," McKenna answered when asked about the most points he scored during a game.
youtube-cover
Ad

When asked about the most famous people on his phone, he said they were Kane and John Tavares.

Gavin McKenna's reason for choosing Penn State University

Gavin McKenna has decided to play at Penn State University this season. He announced this on ESPN’s SportsCenter, calling it a tough but well-thought-out choice.

"A super tough decision," McKenna said on July 8. "... I think me, my family and everyone that was kind of part of my circle, we all decided the best spot for me next year will be Penn State University. Penn State is a great spot for me."

McKenna has agreed to play for Penn State, reportedly on a $700,000 NIL deal. He said the school felt like the best fit after visiting the campus with his dad.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications