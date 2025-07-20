Projected 2026 No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna reveals $3,000,000 Red Wings star as his favorite player 

On Saturday, Gavin McKenna, the projected top pick in the 2026 NHL draft, named Patrick Kane his favorite NHL player. McKenna shared a few personal details in a video posted by the NHL’s X account. He said he grew up a Chicago Blackhawks fan and looked up to Kane.&quot;The Blackhawks&quot; McKenna said, when asked about his favorite team.&quot;Patrick Kane&quot; he mentioned as his favorite player.Kane now plays for the Detroit Red Wings and signed a $3 million contract last month. He has won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015) and created an era alongside Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.McKenna also mentioned enjoying Takis and chips as his &quot;guilty pleasure&quot; snack. He likes Zach Bryan's music, and his favorite song is &quot;Nine Ball&quot; by the same artist.Talking about what else he wanted to be growing up, McKenna said,&quot;I was a big dirt biker, so, like, a motocross guy or a police officer.&quot;In the same video, McKenna said his playing style is similar to Jack Hughes or Nikita Kucherov.&quot;I, like, try to do, like, the guys, like, (Nathan) MacKinnon and stuff,&quot; McKenna said, &quot;but I think my play style is more similar to a Jack Hughes or Kucherov.&quot;While he likes flashy players, Gavin McKenna focuses on smart and fast gameplay. Last season, McKenna had 129 points in 56 games with Medicine Hat in the WHL. He added 38 points in 16 playoff games and helped his team reach the Memorial Cup.McKenna also recalled games where he scored seven points.&quot;I think, honestly, maybe this year, when I had seven in the one game, and maybe growing up, I had a few seven-point games,&quot; McKenna answered when asked about the most points he scored during a game.When asked about the most famous people on his phone, he said they were Kane and John Tavares.Gavin McKenna's reason for choosing Penn State UniversityGavin McKenna has decided to play at Penn State University this season. He announced this on ESPN’s SportsCenter, calling it a tough but well-thought-out choice.&quot;A super tough decision,&quot; McKenna said on July 8. &quot;... I think me, my family and everyone that was kind of part of my circle, we all decided the best spot for me next year will be Penn State University. Penn State is a great spot for me.&quot;McKenna has agreed to play for Penn State, reportedly on a $700,000 NIL deal. He said the school felt like the best fit after visiting the campus with his dad.