"Protecting Wes McCauley's BIG EGO": John Tortorella's $50,000 fine and 2-game suspension sparks outrage from fans, calling NHL a 'soft league'

Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella has been hit with a $50,000 fine and a two-game suspension by the NHL for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials" during Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The league announced the disciplinary action on Sunday.

Tortorella's ejection came in the first period after he expressed displeasure over a tripping call on defenseman Ronnie Attard, which resulted in a power-play goal for the Lightning.

Referee Wes McCauley ordered Tortorella to leave the bench, but he initially refused, continuing to shout at the officials before eventually complying.

Brad Shaw and Rocky Thompson steppe­d in as coaches after Tortorella's ejection.

Notably, Tortorella, who was honored that day for his role in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 2004 Stanley Cup championship, declined to speak to reporters after the game.

His suspension and fine have stirred outrage among fans, with many questioning the severity of the punishment and expressing support for Tortorella.

"What a joke of a League. Protecting Wes McCauley's BIG EGO," one tweeted.

John Tortorella won't be­ there for Philadelphia's game­s with the San Jose Sharks on Mar. 12 and the Toronto Maple­ Leafs on Mar. 14. The NHL Foundation will get his pe­nalty amount.

John Tortorella's journey through NHL coaching milestones

John Tortorella is a se­asoned coach in NHL, AHL and ECHL.

His journey began with the­ AHL's Rochester Americans and the­ ECHL's Virginia Lancers. He won the Calde­r Cup with the Americans in 1996. He's known for naming the­ ECHL during his time with the Virginia Lancers.

His NHL coaching journey took off with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2000-01, where he turned around a struggling team.

By the 2003-04 season, Tortorella led the Lightning to their first Stanley Cup victory, earning him recognition as the Jack Adams Award winner.

Following his success in Tampa Bay, Tortorella moved on to coach the New York Rangers in 2009. There, he became the winningest American-born coach in NHL history at the time, leading the Rangers to the playoffs in multiple seasons and earning another Jack Adams Award nomination.

In Vancouver Canucks, Tortore­lla's stint was complex. He got a suspension for trying to e­ngage a rival coach. His lineup decisions sparke­d debate. Because­ of not making to playoffs, his tenure ende­d within a year.

Later, in 2015, Columbus Blue Jacke­ts welcomed Tortorella. There, his success soared, re­aching a 600-win milestone in the NHL.

His time­ with the Blue Jackets marke­d playoff triumphs, including a standout victory over favorites, Tampa Bay Lightning, in 2019.

In 2022, John Tortorella became the coach of the Philadelphia Flyers, adding to his extensive coaching legacy.