"Pull your head out of your a**": Biz savagely roasts ”whining” Detroit Red Wings fans for outrage over controversial no-penalty call

The Detroit Red Wings missed a chance to strengthen their playoff position with two losses to the Columbus Blue Jackets. They lost 5-3 in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Ad

Detroit entered the week two points ahead of Columbus but now sits two points behind. The Red Wings were outscored 10-5 in the two losses, including a 5-2 home defeat. The Red Wings controlled play, outshooting Columbus 46-21 and leading 84-45 in shot attempts, but it wasn’t enough.

On Saturday, Detroit trailed 3-1 in the third before Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat restored parity. But Columbus regained the lead less than two minutes later when Justin Danforth scored on his own rebound.

Ad

Trending

The Red Wings have lost four of their last six games after a seven-game win streak. Last season, they collapsed late and missed the playoffs due to tiebreakers.

Fans were upset over a missed penalty before Columbus’ game-winning goal. NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette mocked their complaints on X (formerly Twitter). He told them to "stop crying" and made it clear that he didn’t care. He also reminded them that he had predicted a Blue Jackets win before the game.

Ad

"Will you Red Wings fans stop crying to me about the missed call on the game winner tonight at #StadiumSeries. You think I give a sh*t? It’s not my job to make calls, and I said Columbus was going to win before the game started. Pull your head out of your a**, pay attention, and stop whining. #LGRW," Bissonnette tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a follow-up tweet, Bissonnette asked a poll from his followers questioning if Red Wings fans cry the most or the Blackhawk'.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Red Wings will look to snap their losing streak when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Forward Patrick Kane happy with the Red Wings' effort against Jackets

Patrick Kane was happy with the Wings' effort despite their 5-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. Kane scored a goal and provided two assists in a three-point outing for the Wings.

Ad

"Tonight, I thought we played pretty well," Kane said, per NHL.com. "The compete was there, energy was there, you could tell we were going to come back. ... The vibes were great, but just didn't get done.

"So obviously, we need to be better in those like game-winning type situations to make a play here or there, play it safe and make sure we're at least getting a point in those situations, especially when you come back. It's almost even more disheartening to lose that way."

Kane was disappointed that they didn't earn at least one point after tying the game late. However, he asked the team to regroup before their next outing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama