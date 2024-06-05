"Punching bag for the media": Chris Pronger criticizes media's coverage of Darnell Nurse's recent struggles

Former NHLer and Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger has expressed his support for the Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse due to the media criticism he has received during the playoffs.

Nurse has been dealing with challenges while he has been present on the ice for more goals at five-on-five than other defensemen, leading to increased scrutiny. His lackluster performances have amplified the criticism surrounding his gameplay in the postseason.

On the Cam and Strick podcast, Chris Pronger said that Nurse is the target of negative media attention despite being in the conference finals, which can be quite challenging for any player.

"Darnell Nurse is the punching bag right now for the media. And they're in the conference finals, but he's getting abused. Why don't you write a positive story and build us up instead of trying to crush a guy for no reason? What about the 1516 other guys that are having career playoffs?" Pronger said.

Pronger emphasized that Nurse's contributions extend beyond scoring goals. He plays a crucial defensive role, including killing penalties and participating in five-on-five situations:

"When you think about it, not everybody is in a position to score goals. He's not on the power play; he's killing penalties. He's playing five-on-five. He's in a defensive role."

Darnell Nurse has racked up three points through as many assists in 18 games, with a plus-minus rating of -13 for the Oilers in the post-season.

Connor McDaid defends Darnell Nurse amid criticism

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid offered his support for Nurse amidst the criticism by emphasizing Nurse's importance to the team.

McDavid referred to Darnell Nurse as a significant presence in the locker room, acknowledging his value beyond just the plus/minus static. Here's what McDavid said of Nurse (via Sportsnet):

"Nursey, he’s a big piece of our room,” the captain said. “Plus/minus, whatever, I know it’s a funny stat, but he gives us everything he’s got and he always has for a long time. I would expect him to have a great one tonight.”

Kris Knoblauch praised Darnell Nurse following their Game 4 win over the Dallas Stars last week. He said (via CTV):

"That would have been really hard for a lot of guys to recover after everything that's been going on, but personally I thought it was his best game in the series, maybe in the playoffs," Knoblauch told media following the game.

He added that the six-foot-four, 215 lb. Nurse showed his best attributes — "his speed, his reach and finishing plays because of his strength" — all game

Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers punched their tickets for the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals after clinching the Western Conference title against the Dallas Stars with a 4-2 series win.

The Stanley Cup final begins on Saturday (Jun. 8), with the Oilers and Panthers set to clash at the Amerant Bank Arena at 8 p.m. ET.