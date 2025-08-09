“Put the 88 sweater on Jordan statue”: NHL fans react to Chicago naming August 8 Patrick Kane Day

Chicago's decision to declare August 8th as &quot;Patrick Kane Day&quot; has sparked a lively reaction from NHL fans across social media. The date 8/8/25 was specifically chosen to honor the legendary Blackhawks forward, as he wore the number 88 jersey.CHGO Blackhawks @CHGO_BlackhawksLINKThe City of Chicago City Council has declared today, 8/8, “Patrick Kane Day”Kane Kane spent 16 seasons with the Blackhawks and helped the team win three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Now with the Detroit Red Wings, he returned to the city on Friday for the celebration.One fan humorously suggested,“Put the 88 sweater on Jordan statue” drawing a playful comparison between Kane and basketball star, Michael Jordan. on X.Another fan wrote,&quot;Patrick Kane is one of my sports heroes. But what does this mean? Like everything politicians do - absolutely nothing.&quot; on X.Here are some fan reactions:8/8 for 88 is just one move. Happy Ice Hockey Kane day in August? LOLCurious what Mr Kane would say about making it in the middle of summer when he wont be invited to a game and interviewed on his day? Make it a floating day during the season during a game? a fan wrote.&quot;I like Kane and he deserves it but I think the Chicago City Council has better things to worry about.&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;He should still be a Blackhawk the only reason he isnt is because Kyle Davidson wants to satisfy the liberal pronoun hockey world&quot; a user wrote.&quot;Well Deserved. One of the greatest Chicago sports legends of all time.&quot; another user commented.Throughout the day, Kane gave back to the community, signing autographs and distributing equipment at the team's former practice facility.Patrick Kane on Chicago naming &quot;Patrick Kane Day”Patrick Kane was happy to be back in Chicago and grateful for the honor of having a day named after him, calling it a “special” moment.&quot;Really grew up in the city, being form Buffalo, coming to, you know, big city definitely overwhelming at first and didn't know how I going to navigate around and kinda figure my way out.” Kane said.With the team’s success and the warm welcome from the city, Chicago eventually became like home for him. He added that coming back during the summer and offseason is always a pleasure.