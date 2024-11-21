"Put this in the hall of fame": NHL fans left in splits over Jim Montgomery's "Crank That Soulja Boy" edit after Bruins firing

NHL fans on social media were split over Jim Montgomery's "Crank That Soulja Boy" edit after the Boston Bruins fired him as their coach on Tuesday.

The background of the edit is that the Bruins apparently filed a formal complaint with the series supervisor about a player on the Florida Panthers diving and embellishing during their second-round series last term, which prompted Jim Montgomery to react by diving behind the bench.

Days after the Bruins had fired him as their coach, Montgomery's "Crank That Soulja Boy" has been widely circulating on social media, causing fans to burst into laughter. The humorous edit has captivated fans who tweeted their reactions.

One said:

"Put this in the hall of fame."

Another chimed in:

"Me giving my bros a fake stone cold stunner when I see them."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"That was the worst-officiated series I’ve ever seen They even hid video proving Bennett made a punch to the head until after he’d been given no punishment," one recalled the series.

"If John Hynes and Jim Montgomery coached on the same team, they would need to wear numbers," a second fan posted.

"That was the last time he showed any emotion. He tapped out on this year and got what he wanted." opined another.

"Love it! Haven’t been able to find it with the music! Gonna miss Jim !" another chimed in.

Boston Bruins players held themselves responsible for Jim Montgomery's firing

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand said that the players are responsible for Montgomery's firing, noting that they didn't do their jobs.

"Very disappointing day, and also very frustrating is this (is) a reflection of our play," Marchand said. "And it was avoidable."

"That's the tough part about this is that if we had done our job in here, he would still be around, so (we) feel terrible as a group, individually that we let a really good coach and a really good person down and the effect it has not just on him, but on his family. It's a crappy day."

Montgomery served as the Bruins' bench boss for over two seasons and posted a 120-41-23 record. His stint with the Bruins also included the historic season where they registered the most wins (65) and points (135) in NHL history, doing so during the 2022–23 season.

