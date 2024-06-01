Head coa͏ch Peter DeBoer faced sharp criticism ͏during the post-game press͏ conference after the Dallas Star͏s suffered a d͏isappointing 3-1 loss against the Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Stars are on the verge of elimination after consecutive defeats in the series.

Dalla͏s Morning News columnist Tim Cowlishaw raised concerns about the t͏eam's lackluster͏ performance in ͏the second period, promp͏ting a fiery response from DeBoer.

"I mean, listen, there's always things you can do better," DeBoer retorted. "I'm not—you know, you can sit here and question our character if you want. You haven't been around all year. I haven't seen you here all year."

Peter DeBoer's pointed remarks didn't stop there. When Cowlishaw persisted, suggesting the second period seemed "lifeless" for the Stars, DeBoer didn't hold back.

"So, yeah, well, you are—that's what you're doing. So, you know what? I'm not going to do it. You go ahead and write whatever f**k you want."

Peter DeBoer's defiance in the face of criticism drew mixed reactions from fans. Some applauded his refusal to entertain what he perceived as baseless questioning while others questioned his handling of the situation.

"Well done by DeBoer. Put these media bums in their place."

Another fan expressed frustration over DeBoer to make such a remark.

"So what was wrong with question that Pete made it a personal thing?"

"Awesome, love our coach" one fan said

"Cowlishaw’s always been a clown." one made fun

While other fans also gave their opinion:

"Pete Desnore. Trying to wake his team up….." another fan commented

"Good for Pete sticking up for his team" one fan chimed in

"I have no issue with the question." another fan said

Not handling it well. No wonder he can’t keep a coaching job more than a few years." one fan pointed

Despite the contentious exchange, Peter DeBoer acknowledged the need for improvement but stood firm against any insinuations about his team's character. Wyatt Johnston's goal and Jake Oettinger's solid goaltending performance gave the Stars a glimmer of hope amidst their Game 5 defeat.

Peter DeBoer and players remain confident despite Game 5 setback

Reflecting on the tough loss against the Oilers, coach Pete DeBoer acknowledged the formidable performance of the opposition.

"Really good road game by them," DeBoer commented on NHL.com. "They got two power play goals, a seeing-eye goal off a draw, goalie made some big saves when they needed to. That’s a good formula to win on the road."

Peter DeBoer expressed confidence in his team's ability, highlighting their impressive record as the best road team in the League, both in playoffs and regular season (32-12-5).

"We’ve got to win one road game," he affirmed, emphasizing the team's determination to bounce back.

Forward Matt Duchene echoed DeBoer's sentiments, recognizing the need to maintain composure despite the pressure.

"It looks like we were on our heels a little too much," Duchene said. "This team, we’re never out of it," Duchene asserted. "We’ve got a great hockey team and a lot of character in this room, and there will be no quit."

However, he remained optimistic about the team's resilience, drawing on past experiences and emphasizing the unwavering character within the locker room.