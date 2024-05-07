"Put it in a shelf and wait a while": NHL analyst weighs in on Leafs’ decision regarding Mitch Marner’s extension

NHL analyst Bryan Hayes delved into the topic of Mitch Marner's potential contract extension with the Toronto Maple Leafs. With the Maple Leafs facing critical decisions regarding their roster composition and salary cap management, Hayes provided a candid assessment of the situation.

Reflecting on the hypothetical perspective of Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving, Hayes expressed skepticism toward entertaining the possibility of extending Marner's contract under the current circumstances.

Hayes said:

"If I'm playing the role of Brad Treliving, I'm not. And I would guess even if Brad Treliving wanted to do that, he certainly couldn't entertain it publicly right now."

Hayes highlighted the complexities surrounding Marner's standing in the market, describing him as "radioactive" due to a combination of underwhelming on-ice performance and the contentious nature of his previous contract negotiation.

"And I couldn't imagine, even if they got to a point on July 1, ... where they worked out some sort of detail on a long-term deal, my guess would be they probably have to put it in a shelf and wait a while because Mitch Marner is radioactive in the market right now," Hayes said

From a strategic standpoint, Hayes emphasized the imperative of managing the salary cap effectively, particularly in light of the substantial commitments already made to players such as Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Hayes argued that the financial realities of the NHL demand difficult decisions, with Marner emerging as the "odd man out" in the Maple Leafs' core group of forwards.

Drawing attention to Marner's $10.9 million cap hit for 2024-25, Hayes said:

"He's been overpaid for five years. In my opinion, that's where the contract negotiation is going to start. He's in his prime. He's going to ask for even more money. And I just don't think that makes sense."

Toronto Maple Leafs face uncertainty as Mitch Marner's contract nears end

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner is facing uncertainty about his future with the team as his contract nears its end.

Expressing his affection for Toronto, Marner said (via NHL.com):

"I've expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I've grown up here. We'll start thinking about that now and try to figure something out."

Despite his hopes for a long-term stay, Mitch Marner recognizes the potential for change, acknowledging the team's limited playoff success during his tenure.

Teammate Morgan Rielly shares Marner's disappointment, particularly following their recent playoff exit. Reflecting on the team's expectations, Rielly said:

"At this point, we are in a wonderful position where anything other than a championship is a disappointment."

Star center Auston Matthews, despite his exceptional regular-season performance, endured playoff challenges, including illness and injury. Goalie Ilya Samsonov expressed a desire for stability in his contract negotiations, hinting at the impending changes within the team's roster.

As the Maple Leafs face impending roster adjustments, the extent of these changes remains uncertain.