PWHL Montreal and Toronto sees record-breaking 19,285 attendance for Battle on Bay Street matchup at Scotiabank Arena

History was once again made in women's hockey as the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) shattered attendance records for the fourth time this season. The Battle on Bay Street, presented by Coca-Cola, featuring PWHL Toronto against PWHL Montréal, drew a staggering crowd of 19,285 to Scotiabank Arena, marking the largest turnout in women’s hockey history.

Surpassing the previous record of 18,013 set at the 2013 IIHF Women’s World Championship, this sold-out spectacle displayed the growing enthusiasm and support for women's hockey on a national stage.

Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, lauded fans for their role in making the Battle on Bay Street an unforgettable moment.

The significance of this milestone was not lost on those involved, with Hefford reflecting on her own experiences as captain of Canada’s National Women’s Team during the 2013 Women’s Worlds.

Several players who participated in the previous attendance record-setting game were also present at the Battle on Bay Street, including Marie-Philip Poulin of Montréal and Jocelyne Larocque, Lauriane Rougeau, and Natalie Spooner of Toronto.

The PWHL has consistently raised the bar in its inaugural season, with each record-breaking game showcasing the league's burgeoning popularity. Notably, Montréal has been at the center of each historic moment, highlighting the team's widespread appeal and drawing power.

In addition to the Battle on Bay Street, previous attendance milestones were set during games involving Montréal. The league's remarkable success shows the growing demand for elite women's hockey and signals a promising future for the sport on both a local and international level.

As for the game, Toronto put on a show in front of the massive hometown crowd with a 3-0 shutout. Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout in net for Toronto.

Jesse Compher and Hannah Miller each scored a goal for Toronto, while Victoria Bach buried one on the empty net to send the Scotiabank Arena crowd into a frenzy.

Toronto's win put them just over .500 and extended their winning streak to four in a row. Natalie Spooner also had a notable game, as she had a number of high-quality opportunities, although she was unable to get on the score sheet.

As a result of the victory, the club is now tied with Montreal in the standings at 17 points. Minnesota sits just one point ahead in first place with a 6-2-2 record.