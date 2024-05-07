The in͏augural PWHL Playoffs kic͏k off on May ͏8 ͏with two best-of-five semifinal series. PWHL Toronto, the first͏-plac͏e team in the regular-season standings, chose to face off against PWHL Minnesota, the f͏ourth-place team. Meanwhile, PWHL Montréal,͏ finishin͏g second, wi͏ll͏ take on third-place PWHL Boston.

Full schedules for each semifinal of PWHL Playoffs:

Toronto vs. Minnesota semifinal PWHL Playoffs:

Game 1: Wednesday, May 8, Minnesota at Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Friday, May 10, Minnesota at Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Monday, May 13, Toronto at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Wednesday, May 15 (if necessary), Toronto at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: Friday, May 17 (if necessary), Minnesota at Toronto, Coca-Cola Coliseum, 7:00 p.m. ET

Montreal vs. Boston Semifinal PWHL Playoffs:

Game 1: Thursday, May 9, Boston at Montréal, Place Bell, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Saturday, May 11, Boston at Montréal, Place Bell, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Tuesday, May 14, Montréal at Boston, Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Thursday, May 16 (if necessary), Montréal at Boston, Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 5: Sunday, May 19 (if necessary), Boston at Montréal, Place Bell, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch PWHL Playoffs

United States: NESN 360 and Sportsnet Pittsburgh Plus

Canada: CBC, CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices and the league’s YouTube channel.

Fans can catch the action live on these platforms as the teams battle for the chance to compete for the Walter Cup in the PWHL Finals.

PWHL Playoff Preview: Toronto vs. Minnesota & Montreal vs. Boston set to ignite the ice

In the upcoming PWHL Playoffs, Toronto faces off against Minnesota, while Montreal takes on Boston. Toronto, finishing atop the league standings, deliberated before choosing to challenge Minnesota.

With Toronto entering the playoffs on a four-game winning streak and boasting top performers like Natalie Spooner and Sarah Nurse, they are poised to continue their success. Spearheaded by strong defensive play from Jocelyne Larocque and Renata Fast, Toronto aims to capitalize on their momentum, having scored a combined 15 points in the last four games.

On the other side, Minnesota, previously a contender, struggled post the world championship break, notably on both offense and defense. However, with players like Kendall Coyne Schofield and Taylor Heise, they remain a formidable opponent, having carried a five-game winning streak into the break.

In the Montreal versus Boston matchup, Boston rejuvenate͏d after the break – showcasing a ͏potent offense led by Kaleigh Fratkin – who saved the day with a ͏late goal in their crucial win over Montreal.

Montreal, equally impressive post-break, will rely on players like Mikyla Grant-Mentis and Marie-Philip Poulin, who have registered a combined 17 points over the last five games.

Who do you think will make the PWHL Finals and who do you think will win the Walter Cup this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.