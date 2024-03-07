PWHL sponsor hides its logo to push for greater visibility of women players' names

In a groundbreaking move, the Provincial Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is set to unveil a significant alteration to its players' jerseys, aimed at boosting the visibility of their names on the ice. Molson, sponsor of the PWHL, is spearheading this initiative as part of its commitment to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8.

"For years, many women's hockey players' hair has covered their last names on their jerseys. Now, Molson's sponsorship of the PWHL will move player names to the bottom so they're visible on the ice."

Molson called it:

"We covered our name so hers could be seen."

Traditionally, the players' names on the back of their jerseys have often been obscured by their flowing hair, diminishing their recognition on the ice. In a bid to rectify this, Molson has collaborated with the PWHL to move the player names from the shoulder area to the bottom of the jerseys. This strategic shift aims to ensure that the athletes' names are visible during gameplay.

Kara Fitzpatrick, Marketing Director for Molson & Economy Brands, said (via Toronto Sun),

“When we are thinking about women’s hockey in general and how they deserve the same recognition as their male counterparts, it was an easy decision to really make sure we are elevating their names.”

“I played competitive hockey growing up, so on a personal level, this is one of the most impactful and more personally tied projects that I’ve worked on where I know the impact this can make and just as a business we feel the same way. We’ll happily hide our logo to elevate players the way that they should be,” Fitzpatrick added.

PWHL player Natalie Spooner commended the initiative

Natalie Spooner, who is one such player whose hair frequently comes in the way of her name, lauded the initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance fan engagement.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” Spooner said. “In the past, we have always kind of tried to think of ways that fans can connect with us more. The main thing has always been, ‘Oh, we wear cages,’ but this is something that is so simple that maybe we didn’t think of this and Molson thought of it and brought this ‘See your name’ initiative to us.”

By making players' names more visible, the PWHL aims to foster greater recognition and appreciation for the talented professionals competing in women's hockey.

This groundbreaking jersey modification represents just the first step in Molson’s long-term partnership with the Women's Hockey League. As they continue to collaborate, both sides are committed to bringing women athletes into the spotlight.