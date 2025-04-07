PWHL star Melodie Daoust shares warm moment with partner Hanna Bunton on "Sugar Shack Sunday"

Former professional hockey players and longtime couple Melodie Daoust and Hanna Bunton enjoyed quality time together over the weekend. Daoust shared an intimate moment on her Instagram story of the two embracing during a day the former PWHL star called “Sugar Shack Sunday.”

The scenery of Daoust’s Instagram snippets and the display of affection shared by the two reflect their long relationship. While no wedding has been announced, Daoust and Bunton have been a couple since 2021, sharing a mutual love for hockey.

On March 10, Daoust shared on Instagram that the two are expecting a baby this summer. Daoust has a son, Mathéo, from her previous marriage to Audrey St. Germain. Daoust and St. Germain married in 2019 and separated in 2020. Mathéo was born in May 2018.

Daoust and Bunton are currently coaching in independent hockey leagues.

Melodie Daoust Retires From Playing Professional Hockey

Melodie Daoust, a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Canada, hung up her skates in June 2024. She began skating in international competition in 2008, representing Canada in the U18 Women’s World Championship. She became a forward in the PWHL with Montreal in the league’s 2024 inaugural season.

Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Team Final - USA-CAN - Source: Imagn

Daoust announced her retirement on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Daoust said, “I am looking forward to being behind the bench at College Bourget this upcoming season and contributing to the development of the next generation of PWHL players.”

In 2023, the 32-year-old became the head coach for Bourget Collège near Montreal.

