PWHL star Sarah Nurse hilariously caught peeking into her own penalty review

The Toronto Sceptres superstar forward Sarah Nurse wanted to get a peek at the penalty screen on Monday. Representing Team Canada in a preliminary matchup against Czechia in the IIHF Women’s World Championship, Nurse was called for a penalty in the second period when she got into a scramble along the boards while fighting for the puck.

While in the penalty box, Nurse took full advantage of her front-row seat and glanced at the referee’s screen to see the penalty replay for herself. The hilarious moment was shared by bardown on Instagram.

The referees assessed Nurse with a two-minute minor penalty on the play for boarding.

The penalty had little effect on the game's outcome for Canada as it routed Czechia 7-1. Team Canada won the international tournament last year after defeating the USA in a thrilling 6-5 overtime victory.

United States vs. Canada: Gold Medal Game - 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship - Source: Getty

Nurse was part of last year's gold-winning squad and also reached the top of the podium at the World Championship in 2021 and 2022. After the first four games of the tournament, Canada is in second place in the Group A division with nine points, while the USA leads by three points.

Canada’s next matchup is against Japan on Thursday.

Sarah Nurse gives back to community with “Nursey Night”

Sarah Nurse continues to make an impact on and off the ice. For every Sceptres home game, Nurse receives four complimentary tickets. Instead of letting the tickets go to waste if her family cannot attend, she uses them to make a difference.

The Ontario native developed “Nursey Night,” a program that allows boys and girls from three different community groups to attend Sceptres home games. After the game, they can hang out and chat with Nurse. Nurse teamed up with Rogers Place in Edmonton, which supplied the tickets and swag for the kids.

“I just wanted to open up the opportunity lines and make professional women’s hockey as accessible as possible,” Nurse said, according to NHL Staff Writer William Douglas. “And so being able to connect with families and youth from different backgrounds, marginalized communities, newcomers to Canada, people who may not normally have access to hockey, I thought was super-important, and something that I was just very excited to do.”

The community groups involved with the event are the Members from Hockey 4 Youth, Black Girl Hockey Club and Hockey Equality. It is estimated that Nurse has connected with 220 kids through the program. The last “Nursey Night” of this season is slated for April 29.

Nurse is also the Vice President of the Professional Women's Hockey League Players Association (PWHLPA).

