PWHL star Sarah Nurse makes her feelings known about the rivalry forming between Vancouver and Seattle for inaugural season

Sarah Nurse is excited about playing for a new crowd in her third PWHL campaign after suiting up for the Toronto Sceptres last season. She shared her feelings about the rivalry forming between Vancouver and Seattle.Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse's sister wants Vancouver and Seattle fans to be involved when the teams play each other this year. Sarah hopes they won’t just watch, but also want their home team to win badly.She discussed what kind of atmosphere she hopes to see in the Pacific Northwest. Nurse said that in the first year of the league, fans were just excited that games were happening. Even when her Toronto team played in cities like Montreal, the crowds were friendly.&quot;There's obviously so much excitement,&quot; Nurse said on Saturday, via Sportsnet 650. &quot;Like, year one, whenever we played a game, there wasn't those hostile crowds.&quot;Nurse also said that playing in Montreal felt the same as Toronto; however, things changed in the second season. She remembered how fans in Montreal booed her team, which she thought was a good sign because fans cared more.&quot;They didn't like us there, we got booed,&quot; Nurse said.With PWHL Vancouver and Seattle joining the league, she wants to see that same energy.&quot;I'm intrigued to see what it's gonna be like this year with Vancouver and Seattle, because obviously it's new,&quot; Nurse said. &quot;Everybody's excited. But I hope there are those heated rivalries. I hope when you know Seattle walks into this building, our fans aren't happy to see them. They want us to beat them. And I hope the same thing when we go into Seattle.&quot;Nurse played well in the last two PWHL seasons. In 2023-24, she had 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games, but her playoff impact was limited to one assist in five games. She recorded six goals and eight assists in 21 games in 2024-25, and was third in scoring for Toronto before the international break.Nurse suffered a lower-body injury during the Rivalry Series in February, colliding with teammate Jesse Compher in Game 4. The injury forced her out of Game 5 and several league games, and Toronto placed her on long-term injured reserve. Nurse suited up in the playoffs; however, her contribution was limited.Sarah Nurse is excited to join PWHL VancouverSarah Nurse said in June that she was excited to join PWHL Vancouver for the 2025-26 season. She feels honored to help bring pro women’s hockey to the West Coast.&quot;I am so honoured to be joining PWHL Vancouver,&quot; Nurse said, via thepwhl.com. &quot;Finally bringing professional women’s hockey to the West Coast! The love and support I’ve felt already has meant so much to me, puck drop can’t come soon enough!”Nurse added that she enjoyed playing in the Vancouver Takeover Tour game in January, and is looking forward to feeling that same energy every day. Nurse also thanked Vancouver General Manager Cara Gardner Morey for trusting her as a player and person.