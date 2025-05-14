"Quinn Hughes 32 min game" "Worst hire possible": NHL fans react as Canucks announce Adam Foote as their new HC

The Vancouver Canucks have come to a decision on their next bench boss.

Former NHLer Adam Foote has officially been announced as the 22nd head coach in Canucks franchise history. Foote spent the last two and a half seasons in Vancouver as an assistant coach to Rick Tocchet.

The 53-year-old enjoyed success coaching the Canucks' defense core and has built a strong relationship with captain Quinn Hughes, which likely played a part in the hire. Rumors have run rampant in recent weeks about Hughes' future with the team, so they're doing all they can to keep him happy in Vancouver.

Now that the hiring is official, NHL fans have started to react to the news on X.

"Quinn Hughes 32 min a game now," one fan wrote.

"Worst Hire Possible," another fan wrote.

"Isn’t his son in court or am I thinking of someone else?" another fan wrote.

More fan reaction has continued to pour in on X.

"Another recycled hire from the old boys club. Zero head coaching experience at the NHL level and this is your big move after missing the playoffs? Embarrassing," one fan wrote on X.

"This franchise is only good at making bad decisions," added another fan.

"Great hire! If the desire was to accelerate a rebuild," added one last fan.

Canucks fans are evidently not too thrilled with the hire; however, it's far too early to judge how Adam Foote will do in Vancouver.

New Canucks HC Adam Foote has little experience behind an NHL bench

You rarely see first-time NHL head coaches getting opportunities anymore, but Vancouver has gone that route with Adam Foote.

One NHL analyst is somewhat skeptical about his lack of experience. Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects had this to say on X after learning the news of his hiring.

"Adam Foote’s coaching resume is, by most standards, limited. Making the case that this was the best route forward could be a hard narrative to sell," Robinson wrote.

While it's fair to criticize the hire, let's remember that Spencer Carbery had no experience as a head coach in the NHL before jumping behind the Washington Capitals bench and quickly becoming one of the best coaches in the league.

Plenty more decisions will have to be made this summer as the Vancouver Canucks look to move past a tumultuous 2024-25 season and return to the playoffs in 2025-26 and beyond.

