Quinn Hughes expressed his frustration after being unable to play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Championship game. He wanted to join the team but could not due to tournament rules.

Hughes explained that Canada was allowed to add Thomas Harley because they lost Shea Theodore to injury and Cale Makar to illness. The U.S., however, still had six defensemen, so he could not be added.

He acknowledged it was tough to watch from the sidelines.

"I really want to (go to Boston and play in Championship game), and obviously it's been really hard to watch, (when I) want to play. The rules are the rules and Canada was able to bring Harley in because Theodore got injured, and Makar was their sixth D-man and then they were down to five. And in the US circumstance, with Charlie going down, they still have their 6D," Hughes said.

He felt the league should have allowed teams to bring extra players. Quinn Hughes also acknowledged the efforts of the current U.S. defensemen. However, he found it hard to miss the chance to compete.

"The 6D that have been there have gotten us to the point where we're in a championship game now, and those guys also deserve to play. But in saying that, it's obviously been hard for me, and I'm a competitor, and I feel like I want to play and (I) need to be there," Hughes added.

Quinn Hughes originally withdrew from the tournament because he was not fully healthy. He did not want to risk getting worse and missing more games with the Canucks.

Now, he plans to return for Vancouver's game against Vegas on Saturday.

Team USA's injury concerns rise amid Quinn Hughes' grim playing chances

Team USA has injury concerns before the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada. Brady Tkachuk left Monday’s game after crashing into the net. Team USA coach Mike Sullivan said the injury was not serious, but his status is uncertain. His brother, Matthew Tkachuk, missed the game with a lower-body injury but expects to play Thursday.

Auston Matthews also sat out with an upper-body issue, and defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been ruled out due to an infection. Vincent Trocheck played limited minutes after a hand injury.

Now, with Quinn Hughes' participation uncertain for the tough rematch against Canada, team USA must find a solution.

