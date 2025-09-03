Quinn Hughes breaks silence on his future with Canucks; hints at focusing ‘short-term’

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is focused on the present ahead of the upcoming NHL season. He is taking things one step at a time despite questions about his long-term future. For now, his main goal is to prepare for training camp and help Canucks return to the playoffs after a season affected by injuries.Hughes’ contract has been a focus for both fans and media. He is signed to a six-year, $47.1 million deal that lasts through the 2026-27 season. With the NHL’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Canucks have under three months to offer him an eight-year extension before the rules change. If a deal isn’t reached, the team could lose the option for a longer contract and might have to think about trading him.Hughes said he can handle the pressure and noise around him and his teammates.“That’s why I’m the captain of the team, because I can handle these things and play at an elite level,” he said, via Sportsnet on Wednesday.He also noted his dedication to guiding and helping his teammates during the season.“And as far as the noise around my teammates, I’m going to try to help everyone else, too, and be as good a leader as I can be,&quot; he added. &quot;Noise doesn’t bother me. It’s a long year, and I’m just going to be day-to-day and focus on the short term. That’s the truth, honestly.” Hughes was drafted seventh by Vancouver in 2018 and has played all seven NHL seasons with the team. Over 433 career games, Hughes has 59 goals and 350 assists.Analyst Adnan Virk's take on Quinn Hughes tradeEarlier in July, NHL analyst Adnan Virk commented on trade rumors surrounding Quinn Hughes, who scored a team-leading 76 points last season. Despite his performance, the team struggled, and speculation about a move began.On the Sekeres &amp; Price Show, Virk said it is too early to assume Hughes will join New Jersey. He said that while playing with family is appealing, it is not certain.&quot;I think if Quinn Hughes built a winner there in Vancouver, if they have success(after down season), he'll be more apt to stay there long term,&quot; Virk said.Virk said Hughes understands how much he is appreciated in Vancouver and called him a great player. He stressed that people should not rush to believe trade rumors.