Quinn Hughes and brother Jack take in the US Open ahead of Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner final

Quinn Hughes and his brother Jack are in New York for Sunday's US Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Both are NHL players, with Quinn as captain of the Vancouver Canucks and Jack as alternate captain for the New Jersey Devils. Quinn shared two pictures on his Instagram story on Saturday from the semifinals game.
The first one showed Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium, and the other showed Quinn and Jack together. In the second picture, Jack held a tennis racket, and both brothers enjoyed a drink.
The Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry, known as “Sincaraz,” is one of the most exciting in men’s tennis today. They have played fourteen times since 2021, with Alcaraz winning nine of those matches. They have also faced each other in major finals, with Alcaraz winning the 2025 French Open and Sinner winning Wimbledon in 2025. Both players have been ranked world No. 1 and are seen as the top players of their generation.
Off the court, Quinn is focused on his season with the Canucks. He is 25 and in the second last year of his six-year, $47.1 million contract. Quinn said he has not decided about his long-term future but is committed to playing in Vancouver this year.
“And as far as the noise around my teammates, I’m going to try to help everyone else, too, and be as good a leader as I can be," Quinn said, via sportsnet. "Noise doesn’t bother me. It’s a long year, and I’m just going to be day-to-day and focus on the short term. That’s the truth, honestly.”
Canucks determined to keep Quinn Hughes, but future decision is his
Back in April, Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said the team would do everything to keep Quinn in Vancouver. He added that losing a player like Hughes would be difficult, but the decision will ultimately be Quinn’s.
“The one thing that we will be sure of [is] that we will have enough cap space to offer him the kind of contract that he deserves," Rutherford said, via NHL.com. "This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes and we will do everything we can to keep him here.
Quinn Hughes has been a strong player for the Canucks over seven seasons. He has 409 career points in 433 games, with 59 goals and 350 assists, and a plus-minus of 31. Known for his skating and passing, he handles pressure well and remains an important part of Vancouver’s defense.
