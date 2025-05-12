Quinn Hughes, brothers Jack & Luke post throwback pictures with mom Ellen on Mother’s Day

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes wished their mother Ellen on Mother’s Day with a special throwback photo this weekend. His brothers, New Jersey Devils alternate captain Jack Hughes and Devils defenseman Luke Hughes, also shared adorable snaps with their mother on the special day.

Quinn Hughes shared a throwback photo featuring himself, his mom and his brother Luke on his Instagram stories. The three were sitting in a golf cart smiling for a selfie their mother clicked. Ellen wore a blue Ralph Lauren polo shirt and a black cap, while Quinn and Luke sported casual golf attire.

“Happy mothers day ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

Luke Hughes also posted a childhood photo with his mom to wish her on Mother’s Day. In the picture, a young Luke wearing his full youth hockey gear with a bright yellow jersey stood on the ice rink holding a trophy. Ellen stood beside him with her arm around his shoulders.

Jack Hughes shared a series of Instagram stories on the special occasion featuring their family. In the first image, Ellen was seated in a church alongside her three sons all dressed in suits while she wore a black outfit.

“Happy Mother’s Day,” he wrote, adding two heart emojis.

The second photo showed Jack with both of his parents Jim and Ellen. The final click saw Jack dressed in full New Jersey Devils gear, standing beside his mom who smiled proudly.

Quinn Hughes’ mother Ellen Weinberg-Hughes is a former U.S. women’s national hockey team player. She won a silver medal at the 1992 Women’s World Championship and was named to the tournament’s All-Star team. After retiring from hockey, she worked as a broadcaster covering both soccer and hockey, and was a sideline reporter for ESPN during the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald dodges question about potentially bringing Quinn Hughes to NJ

Earlier last month, Canucks top executive Jim Rutherford had openly mentioned that he thinks Quinn Hughes might want to join his brothers, who both play for the New Jersey Devils.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald, however, kept things quiet at the team’s season-exit interview while addressing the matter.

“I’m not going to speculate on a comment [about] another team’s player,” said Fitzgerald when asked about potentially adding the third Hughes brother.

“You’d have to ask Jim about the comment. For me, we’re going to evaluate our own team, where we need to upgrade and some things. I can’t comment on another player.”

Quinn Hughes has only two years left on his current contract with the Vancouver Canucks. After that, he can choose to leave the team as a free agent but has not openly voiced his desire to play with his brothers in New Jersey.

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

