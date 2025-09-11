Quinn Hughes has been a key contributor for the Vancouver Canucks since he was drafted at No. 7 in 2018. His skating, passing and game sense made him a core player on Vancouver’s defense.

Hughes has produced at a high level over the past seven seasons. He recorded 92 points in 2023-24 and 76 points last year. He has played 433 games, scoring 59 goals and adding 350 assists for 409 points.

Elliotte Friedman spoke about Hughes’ future. He explained on Thursday that the upcoming season will be important for Hughes and the Canucks.

“It is very clear the way that Quinn sets this out, and that is that he wants to see improvement on this hockey team," Friedman said, via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "He wants to win.”

Vancouver went toe-to-toe with Edmonton in a seven-game playoff series two years ago, and optimism around the team was high. However, last season did not meet expectations. The Canucks dealt with distractions, changes and inconsistency, which left their playoff hopes out of reach.

As captain, Hughes' focus remains on winning. Friedman believes the results in 2025-26 could shape what he chooses to do in the future.

“This year is critical," Friedman said. "It’s mission critical for the Canucks to get things right.”

Hughes also spoke on the podcast and highlighted that his future will be shown through his actions on the ice next summer.

“I mean, I’ll answer that with my actions next summer,” Hughes said.

He added that a strong season would be exciting, and a poor season would not be fun.

“Anything can change," Hughes said. "If we have a terrible year this year, that’s probably not going to be very fun. But if we have a terrific year, that’s what we want.”

Hughes is signed until 2027, but the team’s progress in the coming seasons will matter when it comes to his long-term decision.

Quinn Hughes responds to Rutherford’s comments on his future

Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford also weighed in on Quinn Hughes’ future. Rutherford said in April that the team would have the cap space to give Hughes the contract he deserves. He also stressed that the Canucks cannot afford to lose him, but admitted that money may not be the only factor.

"He said before he wants to play with his brothers, and that would be partly out of our control," Rutherford said, via NHL.com. "In our control if we brought his brothers here.”

Hughes was asked on Wednesday about those comments, and he kept his answer short.

"I don't know Jim's a smart guy," Hughes said, via ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "Jim's doing, you know, what he wants to do. I've got a lot of respect for Jim, so I'll just leave it that."

Quinn added that he has respect for Rutherford and left it at that.

