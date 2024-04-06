Quinn Hughes’ defensive prowess has NHL analyst supporting his Norris Trophy contention

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, has made plenty of noise since landing in the NHL. Since securing a permanent place on Vancouver’s blue line in 2019, Hughes has shown his ability to compete offensively with the league's top defensemen. However, it's his defensive skills that have garnered the attention of NHL analysts.

Expand Tweet

The Canucks' captain currently leads defensemen in scoring this season. While his offensive numbers are instrumental in the team's position atop the Pacific Division, Hughes’ defensive game has given Vancouver the dependable top D-man they have long sought.

But how does he compare to former Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche?

Currently, Makar has 19 goals compared to Hughes' 16. However, this is only part of the equation. Makar ranks 186th out of 229 qualifying defensemen. With only a difference of three power-play goals between the two, Hughes also boasts a plus-minus rating of +39, placing him second in the NHL, while Makar sits at +15.

Canucks analyst Harman Dayal weighed in on the debate, offering this insight:

"So there are 226 NHL defensemen that have played at least 400 five on five minutes this year. Makar ranks 186th in surrendering three goals against per hour. He's getting lit up defensively."

When crunching the raw numbers, this season’s Norris Trophy race appears to be tightly contested. Yet, Quinn Hughes stands out offensively, currently tallying 86 points compared to Makar's 82.

Dayal also argues that Makar's point production still isn't nearly as impactful as Quinn's defensive value:

"Hughes, his pure defensive impact, he ranks among the top defenseman this year. So even purely ignoring the offense, ignoring the point production, Hughes defensively has been one of the top blue liners in the NHL this season."

Dayal makes a strong case in favor of Hughes based on his defensive merits. Additionally, Hughes' position as the leading scorer among NHL defensemen adds significant weight to his candidacy.

Quinn Hughes looks to be the first to home the Norris Trophy in team history

Quinn Hughes stands to make history as the first Vancouver Canucks defenseman to claim the Norris Trophy. Since the award’s inception in the 1953-1954 season, no Canucks defenseman has ever finished as a top-three finalist.

This fact comes as a surprise given the team's history of legendary defensemen like Ed Jovanovski, as well as stars such as Matthias Ohlund, Alexander Edler, and Chris Tanev. The Canucks are experiencing a resurgence this season as they find themselves on the cusp of a potentially deep playoff run.

In the meantime, Quinn Hughes and his team are preparing for a potential first-round playoff with the surging Nashville Predators. The Preds have gained momentum, making a push towards the playoffs. Hughes and the Canucks would like nothing more than to get past Nashville and set up a showdown with division rivals in the Edmonton Oilers or the Vegas Golden Knights.