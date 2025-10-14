Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was blunt following Monday’s 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues. The Blues got goals from Jimmy Snuggerud (two), Brayden Schenn, Jake Neighbours, and Nick Bjugstad. Jordan Binnington stopped 27 shots. For Vancouver, Kiefer Sherwood scored twice. Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves in the loss.

Ad

After the game, Hughes was asked what the Canucks needed to do differently. He responded:

"A good question. Probably just make more plays. I don't know. It's fresh. Cut off the ice five minutes ago. Obviously not the result we wanted. So, definitely have to change some things up."

Ad

Trending

On the team’s special teams, Hughes gave credit to the penalty kill:

"Yeah, I mean, PK, I don't know how many kills they have, but one for 11. Pretty good. It'd be nice to see the power play get a goal," he said.

When the reporters pressed about what the Blues were doing to frustrate them, Hughes acknowledged that St. Louis “made a lot of plays” and that the Canucks “weren’t matching that.”

Ad

When asked directly what the Canucks could do to improve their offensive output, Hughes said,

"I mean, if I had the answer, I would have capitalized on, had a goal and assist, but I don't know."

Hughes closed the interview by saying that communication needed to improve on breakouts.

Game recap: Vancouver Canucks suffer 5-2 loss against St. Louis

Snuggerud opened at 8:48 of the first period for the Blues with a quick wrist shot past Lankinen. Schenn then made it 2-0 early in the second, wiring a one-timer from the slot.

Ad

Sherwood then scored at 5:33 to cut the lead, 2-1. But Snuggerud got a power-play goal to make it 3-1 minutes later. Sherwood scored again on a shorthanded breakaway to pull the Canucks within one, though Bjugstad restored the two-goal lead soon after.

Neighbours sealed the 5-2 win with an empty-netter.

“Our best one yet," Blues forward Brayden Schenn said (per NHL.com). "We're slowly making adjustments. The second half of the game, we got a little bit of emotion going, played a little bit harder, got results with it, and we carried that into tonight."

The Canucks next face the Dallas Stars on Thursday, while the St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama