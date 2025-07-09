Quinn Hughes to Devils trade chatter resurfaces as insider projects massive deal for brother Luke

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes continues to be the subject of trade speculation this offseason, despite still being under contract for two more seasons.

During an appearance on NHL Network published on July 8, analyst Mike Johnson posited that Quinn Hughes would join his brothers Luke and Jack in New Jersey when his contract is up with the Canucks.

Johnson referred to Luke’s future with the Devils, as extending him is a priority for the Devils. Here’s what Johnson had to say about the Devils extending Luke Hughes:

“I am thinking about the contract, because if he goes and gets 70 points next year, he's going to make Evan Bouchard money, which is 10 and a half. Coming off a 45-point season, he might make seven and a half on a long-term deal, or eight, or something like that.”

Johnson speculated about the term on Luke Hughes’ next contract, believing that he could opt for a short-term deal, maximizing his chances of another hefty payday.

That’s when Johnson alluded to the possibility of Quinn Hughes joining the Devils, prompting Luke Hughes to sign long-term with New Jersey at some point down the road.

Johnson stated:

“If I am Luke Hughes, I'll take four, and I'll take 28, seven a year for four years, and you're back to it. And then your brother's going to be on the team at some point, too. Very like the other brother, Quinn, not going to have ourselves, but probably two years away, he might be coming as well.”

Check out Johnson’s comments starting from the 1:40 mark onward.

While there are assurances that Quinn Hughes will be traded to the Devils, there’s always the possibility that he could sign with the Devils in free agency.

Canucks could find more value in Gavin McKenna than Quinn Hughes

Keeping Hughes makes sense if the Canucks are ready to contend now - Source: Imagn

In his mailbag published in The Athletic on July 8, Thomas Drance took a deep dive into a reader question, asking if the Canucks would be better off re-signing Quinn Hughes or tanking to get Gavin McKenna.

The thorough explanation assumed that Gavin McKenna would provide more value to the Canucks, assuming that he could produce at a level comparable to other number-one picks like Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid.

If McKenna could have that sort of impact, his value would exceed that of Quinn Hughes’, as Hughes will now be paid as one of the league’s top stars.

In his exercise, Drance hypothetically assigned a $14 million AAV on Hughes’ next contract in Vancouver. That situation yielded a higher value for McKenna than Hughes based on The Athletic’s Net Rating calculations.

Drance’s entire exercise is hypothetical, of course. But it’s a fascinating thought that the Canucks could pull the plug on this upcoming season in hopes of landing Gavin McKenna, even if it ultimately ends up costing them Hughes.

As Drance concluded, Hughes is a better fit for the Canucks only if the team feels it can contend for a Stanley Cup within the next two to three seasons. Otherwise, trying to land McKenna would be a better bet.

