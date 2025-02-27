Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes had an assist on the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the LA Kings. This was his first point since returning to the lineup after missing six games due to an undisclosed injury. Additionally, the Canucks also secured their first win, having lost back-to-back games after the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Following the Canucks' win, Hughes praised his defensive coach, Adam Foote, during an appearance on NHL on TNT. Hughes explained why Foote is the best defensive coach he's ever had while also acknowledging his unique coaching style.

"Man, I can’t, it's hard to break that one down, but I just find like, there's a lot of coaches out there that, you know, scream and yell and they want to, you know, bully their players, intimidate their players." Hughes said.

"And this is a guy that I would say, coaches his defenseman, coaches his players, like he'd want his kids coached. And then on top of that, with all the experience he has," he added.

Hughes believes that Foote's philosophy on player development has contributed to his growth as a player over the past three years, attributing a significant part of his development to the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, the win moved the Vancouver Canucks to the second spot in the wild card standings from the Western Conference with 65 points.

Quinn Hughes returns as Canucks downed LA Kings in overtime

On Wednesday, the LA Kings hosted the Vancouver Canucks at Crypto.com Arena. The Canucks came out on top with a 3-2 win in overtime.

Nils Hoglander scored the opening goal for the visitors, giving them a 1-0 lead at 9:56 into the first period. In the second period, Connor Garland doubled the Canucks lead after capitalizing on the power play.

The LA Kings mount a brilliant comeback in the final period. Adrian Kempe scored at 9:16 to cut the deficit to 2-1. With six minutes remaining in the final period, Warren Foegele tied it 2-2 for the Kings and forced overtime.

Garland scored his second of the night and the game-winner for the Canucks on Quinn Hughes' assist 4:26 into the extra period. The Canucks will face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

