  • Quinn Hughes injury update: $47,100,000 Canucks star's agent shares latest following his withdrawal from 4 Nations Face-Off

By Jackson Weber
Modified Feb 10, 2025 19:10 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

Vancouver Canucks superstar Quinn Hughes made it official on Sunday that he won't be able to play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an oblique injury. Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson will be his replacement.

The 25-year-old missed the last four games heading into the break, which had many concerned about his availability to participate in the tournament.

Hughes' agent Pat Brisson went on the "Donnie and Dhali" show and spoke about his client's health, and the decision to sit out the 4 Nations.

"Odds are better he will be close to 100% or close to it with the time off, there is no risk now, he could have taken a step back at 4-Nations and been out longer 2-3-4 more weeks," Brisson said.
Vancouver would like to ensure that Hughes is fully healthy down the stretch. He is in the fourth season of his six-year, $47,100,000 contract signed in 2021. He's expected to earn a massive raise when his current deal expires after the 2026-27 campaign.

Quinn Hughes' odds to win Norris Trophy after spectacular start

While Quinn Hughes will miss the 4 Nations Face-Off due to his injury, the Vancouver Canucks are his priority. The Canucks are in the thick of a playoff race in the Western Conference and need their captain healthy.

Despite dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season, Hughes has been spectacular racking up 59 points (14 goals, 45 assists) in just 47 games. He's on a full-season pace of 103 points, which would blow by his previous career-high of 92 points during the 2023-24 season.

On FanDuel, Hughes currently owns the second shortest odds to take home the Norris Trophy for the second consecutive season at +170, behind only Cale Makar (+130). His brilliance this season also has him with the sixth shortest odds to win the Hart Trophy as the MVP of the league at +3000.

Quinn Hughes will look to get back on the ice when the Canucks return to action on Saturday, February 22 in Vegas for a divisional matchup against the Golden Knights. The puck drops at 10 p.m. EST at T-Mobile Arena.

Edited by Krutik Jain
