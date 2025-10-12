Quinn Hughes makes his thoughts clear after 3-1 defeat to Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks lost 3-1 to the Edmonton Oilers on a night when their captain, Quinn Hughes, clinched the franchise record for most points by a defenseman. The assist to the solitary goal by Brock Boeser gave him the 410th point of his career.

Ad

The game went into the second period scoreless before the Oilers scored twice ahead of the second intermission. The Canucks clawed back into the game with Boeser's goal, but couldn't find the equalizer as Leon Draisaitl scored on an empty-netter on a six-on-four to finish the game.

"They capitalized on some looks," Hughes said. (0:45 onwards) D"Demer played great. Shots were pretty heavy favorites to them, and yeah, I don't know. I saw the same thing you did."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Regardless of the result, Hughes' individual achievement is mightily impressive considering it took him just 435 games to reach the feat. He passed Alexander Edler, the previous record-holder who featured in 925 regular season games to get 409 points.

“It means lots,” Hughes said of the record. “It’s a great organization and a lot of great players have come through over 56 or 57 years, and it’s an honor for sure.”

Ad

Hughes has been one of the most talented players on the blue line. He has been a finalist for the Norris Trophy, awarded to the league's best defenseman, in the last two years, leading the team in those two seasons with 168 points in 150 games.

This year is particularly important for the Canucks as Quinn Hughes will be eligible for a contract extension on July 1, 2026. He is the second last year of his 6-year, $47,100,000 contract.

Ad

Canucks HC Adam Foote makes feelings known about first loss

New head coach Adam Foote suffered the first loss of his Vancouver Canucks career. As per him, the Canucks couldn't stay out of the penalty box and failed to continue the momentum that they had built.

“We started the third, we were all over them, we were flying and then got another penalty, and we just have to control ourselves a bit more," Foote said. "We have to be a little more disciplined.”

Canucks' loss came after a thumping 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames in their opener. The result could have been worse for Vancouver if not for their star goaltender Thatcher Demko, who made 34 saves for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama