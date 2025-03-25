Thatcher Demko, who's on a five-year, $25 million contract, returned to the Vancouver Canucks' lineup after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. He helped his team win 4-3 in a shootout against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday. Quinn Hughes praised Demko, calling him a "Vezina-type" goaltender and pointing out his impact on the team.

Demko had little practice before returning but still made 22 saves. He made a key save in overtime, keeping Vancouver in the game. Hughes admitted a defensive mistake on a play and praised Demko’s effort.

"Thatcher—he's, you know, I've been here for six years. He's been here. We've been here together, and he's a Vezina-type goalie. You know, maybe — definitely — could have probably won the Vezina last year. And when he's in the net, it's a different feeling.

"I think he's had like two team practices, maybe even one before tonight, so probably wasn't even close to 100% tonight, and he just gutted one out for us. He was an absolute beast, and he's just one of the most competitive guys I know," Hughes said.

Pius Suter tied the game at 3-3 with 36 seconds left in regulation before Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored in the shootout to secure the win.

Hughes also praised Kevin Lankinen’s performance in Demko’s absence, but Demko’s return brought a different level of confidence to the team. Vancouver is three points behind the St. Louis Blues for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

Canucks coach Rick Tocchet's statement on Quinn Hughes

Before Monday's game, Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet had talked about Quinn Hughes and how he handles pressure as the team captain.

Hughes became the captain in September 2023. In his first season as captain, he helped the Canucks reach the second round of the playoffs. This season, they have a 33-26-12 record after beating the Devils.

Speaking to the Media, Tocchet said that Hughes works hard and wants to win.

"Well, he wants to win so bad. He works at his game," Hughes said. "And he’s a guy in the room too—when he’s playing, we’re a different team, right? And he’s got that calming influence. ... But sometimes, because he wants to win so bad, he tries to do it himself. He’s gotten so much better at that .. realizing, okay, I can’t go one-on-one too much."

Hughes leads the Canucks with 16 goals and 52 assists for 68 points. He has a rating of 9 and ended his six-game point streak in the Devils game.

