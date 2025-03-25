Monday’s game between the Vancouver Canucks and the New Jersey Devils featured a unique brotherly matchup, as Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes faced off against his younger brother Luke Hughes, a defenseman for the Devils.

Ad

In the first period intermission interview, Luke opened up about how he and Quinn continue to motivate each other to elevate their games.

"He's an unbelievable player, an unbelievable resource to me and I really look up to him, you know, just watching how he trains and how hard he works and how hard he works on his crafts day in and day out, pretty special, obviously, really fun to play him," Luke said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Luke also offered insight into the Devils' mentality heading into the second period, down 1-0 at that point.

"I think it's important, I think we got to circle and load high more. They're close enough, they're 5 low and 5 high and I think we're forcing too many pucks in, so you gotta open it up, and you get pucks through that way so."

Ad

"We need a second better period and get on the board here," he added.

The Canucks got on the board in the first period with Pius Suter's goal. The Devils then scored in the second period with Timo Meier and again in the third period. Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki later tied the game at 2-2. But the Devils Krik Haula gave them a 3-2 lead. Minutes later, Jake DeBrusk tied the game for the Canucks, 3-3.

Ad

The game stayed deadlocked through overtime and was finally settled in a shootout, with Jonathan Lekkerimaki netting the winner for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 21 saves in the win. Jacob Markstrom has 24 saves for the Devils.

With the loss, the Devils fall to 37-28-7 on the season. They'll next face the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at the United Center.

Andy Greene's take on Luke Hughes

Devils advisor and former captain Andy Greene shared his thoughts on the young defenseman Luke Hughes's development. Luke has impressed many with his skill and potential this season.

Ad

"Luke's talent, raw skill, is unbelievable. Not many come into this league right off the hop and go on a straight upward trajectory. There's going to be bumps, but it's how you react, how he learns from those and applies that going forward. He's not even close to his ceiling." Greene explained.

The 21-year-old Hughes currently has 29 assists and 35 points through 62 games in his third campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama