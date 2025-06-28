"Quite the gamble" "Holy overpay": NHL fans react as Calgary Flames re-sign Kevin Bahl to $32M contract extension 

The Calgary Flames have re-signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a six-year contract worth $32.1 million. The team announced the deal on Saturday, and Bahl’s new contract carries an average annual value of $5.35 million.
The 24-year-old played 73 games for the Flames in the 2024–25 season, scoring three goals and adding 17 assists for 20 points. Bahl is known for his size and defensive play, not his offense.
Kevin Bahl's signing was first reported by @PuckPedia and later confirmed by NHL insider Chris Johnston.
Fans reacted to the extension, especially the size of the contract:
“Wow, quite the gamble,” one fan said.
“Holy overpay,” another fan wrote.
"Brother he’s got like High 6 potential and never gets above 80 overall," one fan commented.
Others shared their thoughts:
"😭😭😭 flames really think they’re gonna be competitive," a fan said.
"I like Bahl but that's a lot of money and term to commit to him," another fan said.
"Lot of people here need to recalibrate from their flat cap era expectations. This contract buys UFA years and is well within reason for a 2nd pair D man. $5mil is gonna be the absolute floor for top 4 D moving forward in a skyrocketing cap," one fan explained.
The Flames believe Kevin Bahl will continue to grow as a player and are hoping he becomes a key part of their defense for years to come.
Flames coach Ryan Huska's praise for Kevin Bahl's defense
Kevin Bahl is from New Westminster, British Columbia, and was traded to the Calgary Flames in June 2024. The Flames got him and a first-round draft pick from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for goalie Jacob Markstrom.
Bahl has averaged over 21 minutes of ice time per game, the third-highest on the team. Earlier in March, Flames coach Ryan Huska said Bahl uses his size and stick well to defend.
"He's got a terrific stick," Huska said, Sportsnet. "He's not a physical, put-you-through-the-walls type defender, but he's able to close and take away space fairly quickly because of his size and his stick... He knocks a lot of pucks away, which I think helps his partner get the puck a little bit more...Kevin's been a big part of that, (Flames' offensive opportunities)”
Drafted 55th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2018, and later traded to New Jersey in 2019. Bahl has played 221 games in his NHL career.
