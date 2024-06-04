Rangers' Adam Fox opens up about playing through injury in conference finals against Panthers

New York Rangers' Adam Fox played through injury in the series against the Florida Panthers in the conference finals. The Rangers lost Game 6 2-1, shattering their Stanley Cup Finals hope.

Fox worsened his knee injury during the first round of the playoffs after getting a knee-to-knee hit from Nick Jensen of the Washington Capitals. The Rangers, who had won the President's Trophy for leading the league in points, were committed to winning the Cup. Fox played through the injury to give his team the best chance to reach the finals.

"I was able to play." Fox said, "Once you're out there you're expected to perform. So you not gonna sit here and say, I am hurt or anything like that."

"But I think when you're on the ice, there's an expectation to perform. And I think that's the goal." Fox added.

In Game 6 against the Panthers, Adam Fox recorded 24:11 of ice time. He had added an assist through Artemi Panarin's lone goal for the Rangers.

Fox scored eight goals despite holding the ground as a blue liner and was also leading among the defensemen in points in the playoffs.

Adam Fox and the Rangers' 2-1 loss led to Panthers ticket to finals

The Florida Panthers clinched the Eastern Conference title, advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year. Sergei Bobrovsky's stellar performance in goal, stopping 23 shots, aided in their 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers.

The Panthers' triumph sets up a final showdown against the Edmonton Oilers. The Panthers' coach, Paul Maurice, emphasized the players' pivotal role, expressing humility in his coaching contribution.

“My enjoyment of the game — and this is new for me — comes from my understanding that I’m really not that important here, And I mean that. There’s a great line, ‘Don’t be so humble, you’re not that good.’ It’s the players. And when they’re going, they don’t need me,” Maurice said.

The Panthers' achievement extends Florida's dominance in the Eastern Conference, marking the fifth consecutive season a team from the Sunshine State has claimed the title. Additionally, they became the 15th NHL franchise to reach the Stanley Cup Final in consecutive seasons.