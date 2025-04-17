Rangers' Artemi Panarin accused of sexual assault by female employee in now-settled lawsuit: Report

According to a new report by the Athletic, New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and MSG, the Rangers' parent company, paid a female employee financial settlements last August. This came after she alleged that Panarin sexually assaulted her in a hotel room the year before. The report left the woman's identity out.

She reportedly reached an agreement with the player and the company. Those included non-disclosure and no-admission-of-wrongdoing clauses. After that, she left the team.

A team spokesperson said that the matter has since been resolved, and the woman echoed that sentiment. The alleged incident took place during an NHL road trip in 2023.

What was Artemi Panarin accused of?

An unnamed woman accused Artemi Panarin of sexual assault, though he is not currently in any danger of facing legal repercussions since the issue has been settled by both parties.

According to the New York Post, the woman, who has not been named, claimed the star forward took her phone during a postgame gathering. She alleged that the player promised to give it back if she came to his hotel room.

Artemi Panarin settled an alleged assault (Imagn)

She went to retrieve her phone and alleged that Panarin pushed her onto the bed and held her down before she finally pushed him off. Then, she got her phone and left the room.

Neither the NHL nor the Rangers revealed if Panarin had been disciplined for his role in the incident. There is also no record of this being reported to law enforcement, so Panarin may not face any consequences other than paying the settlement.

Via the Post, the league said:

“The Club retained an outside law firm to conduct an independent investigation, which the League was fully apprised of. We consider the matter closed.”

It was also reported that the female employee did not immediately report the assault. She came forward later when she felt as if she was being treated unfairly, then revealed what Panarin allegedly did to her.

Panarin had to step away from the team in 2021 for a different incident with a different woman. The Athletic, which did the original reporting, reached out to him and his agent for comment, but neither responded.

