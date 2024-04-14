Rangers' Braden Schneider addresses team in locker room after thrilling win over Islanders

After the New York Rangers' thrilling 3-2 shootout victory over their arch-rivals, the Islanders, New York's defenseman Braden Schneider stepped up in the locker room. Mika Zibanejad, the Rangers' alternate captain, presented Schneider with a cowboy hat to signify his commendable performance and leadership on the ice.

Schneider, visibly proud and motivated, addressed his fellow players. He used words of encouragement for the team to hype them up.

"Hell of a game boys. Way to get 54. Let's get the next one too. For now, enjoy the day," said Schneider

By winning their 54th game of the season, the Rangers have broken their previous record of total wins in a single NHL season. What was more impressive is that they have snatched 28 comeback wins in one season.

Artemi Panarin, a key offensive guy in the Rangers camp, scored his 48th goal. He leveled the game and stretched his point streak to 12 games (10 goals, 14 assists). He now ranks fifth in NHL goals (48) and fourth in points (118).

Chris Kreider added an assist, continuing his points streak in five of the last six games (four goals, two assists) and seven of the previous nine (six goals, two assists). Zibanejad extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) with an assist.

Schneider scored his fifth goal of the season. He became the first Rangers defenseman since Ryan Lindgren on February 10, 2023, to score a shorthanded goal.

A detailed look at Braden Schneider and Rangers 3-2 win

The New York Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division by three points over the Carolina Hurricanes, who have two games left compared to the Rangers' one. The Rangers will clinch first place if Carolina loses to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette talked about setting the franchise record for wins:

"I think it says a lot. There's still one more regular-season game left and you want to make sure you're doing your best to make sure you're getting the two points, getting the wins, and if you do that well enough, then you get a chance to play for the Stanley Cup."

Despite facing a challenging opponent in the Islanders, Laviolette's team showed resilience. Schneider scored a crucial short-handed goal, and the penalty kill unit performed flawlessly.

The Islanders hold the third spot in the division, with New York and Washington having two games left and Philadelphia one.

Brock Nelson's two goals for the Islanders while Igor Shesterkin's crucial saves for the Rangers kept the game tight. Ultimately, the game ended in a tie, and Rangers won in the shootout.