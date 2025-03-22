Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen hilariously roasts NY Rangers’ playoff chances amid back-to-back losses

Veteran NY Rangers sportscaster Sam Rosen is set to retire at the end of the season. The Rangers organized a special media session and shared special messages from current and former players as part of the play-by-play commentator’s sendoff.

Rosen brought up the team’s current dip in form during his remarks to the media on Saturday.

“I’m trying to drag this team into the playoffs with me," Rosen said. "I walk around the locker room at practice giving them encouragement, 'Come on, guys! You can do it!' They're not listening to me, but hopefully, that'll change in the next couple of weeks.” [5:50 onwards]

This was Rosen’s 40th season with the Rangers. He had announced that he would be retiring in August. The broadcaster, who has repeatedly said he landed his dream job, said he “wants to go out at the top of his game.”

NY Rangers coach Peter Laviolette opened his media availability session on Saturday with a tribute to Rosen.

"Just an amazing career that you've had calling the game," Laviolette said. "The Voice of the Rangers, you've done an unbelievable job and it's been a pleasure for me to get to know you and spend time. So, congratulations on 40 years of amazing work and I'm really happy to get to spend this last one with you as well.”

NY Rangers players and alums had special messages for Sam Rosen as well. Current players K’Andre Miller, Adam Fox, Braden Schneider, Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad, Jonathan Quick and Chris Kreider congratulated Rosen on his retirement and distinguished career. They also repeated the broadcaster’s iconic catchphrase, “It’s a power play goal.”

Sam Rosen reflects on NY Rangers’ Stanley Cup win in 1994

Sam Rosen has had many special moments during his career. During Saturday’s press conference, he shared his memories and emotions about the Rangers' 1994 Stanley Cup championship.

“In '94, that was the greatest moment,” Rosen said. “I mean, to do a Game 7 in your home building for the team that I've rooted for all my life and to call that game. Can't get any better than that.”

Rosen’s remarks after the NY Rangers won the Stanley Cup after a then-record 54-year drought have become famous among the franchise’s fans since.

“The waiting is over! The New York Rangers are the Stanley Cup Champions! And this one will last a lifetime!" Rosen had said.

The Rangers had beat the Vancouver Canucks in 1994. Coincidentally, they are playing against the same team on Saturday.

