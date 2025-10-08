Rangers captain J.T. Miller voices frustration over lack of preseason action after shutout loss to Penguins

The New York Rangers began their 2025-26 season with a 3-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. The start was disappointing, particularly for J.T. Miller, who had limited preseason time with the team.

Miller, who was named captain in September, shared his thoughts about how he felt about the game.

“Not great," Miller told reporters. Kind of what I expected.”

He added that the team didn’t play at its best and that the Penguins controlled most of the matchup.

“We had some good moments in the third, but where we’re trying to get to is better than what we showed today,” Miller said. “It’s the first game. I know we are going to be better.”

Pittsburgh took advantage of New York's slow start. Arturs Silovs stopped all 25 shots he faced, while Justin Brazeau scored twice, including an empty net goal. The third goal was scored by Blake Lizotte. Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin recorded two assists.

Rangers coach Mike Sullivan made his debut against his former team and expressed disappointment.

“We got a long way to go to become the team we want to become,” Sullivan said. “We had moments in the game where we were playing the game that we envisioned, but it's not nearly consistently enough.”

New York didn't get going on offense and missed two power play opportunities. Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves, but Pittsburgh’s defense held firm, especially in the third period when it outshot the home team 15-5.

The Rangers will look to bounce back when they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Rangers GM Chris Drury on J.T. Miller becoming team's captain

J.T. Miller was named captain in September, and Rangers general manager Chris Drury praised the decision. Drury said Miller established himself as a leader after joining the team last season, setting a good example on and off ice. He congratulated the forward and his family, calling the captaincy an important moment in his career.

"Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family on an incredibly meaningful achievement and we're confident he will continue to represent our organization with class, commitment and integrity," Drury said, via NHL.com.

Miller was traded to New York from the Vancouver Canucks in January. The move followed a reported tension between him and Elias Pettersson, which was widely discussed during the 2024-25 season and a factor in the trade.

