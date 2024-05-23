Rangers defend Alexis Lafrenière after his own goal in loss to Panthers

The New York Rangers’ Alexis Lafrenière will dread his play in the third period, which led to the second goal of the night in a 3-0 loss against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. His Rangers teammates, however, came to his defense after the game and refused to blame the left wing for the own goal.

In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden, Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin tried to clear a loose puck, but it ended up with Florida's Carter Verhaeghe along the boards. Verhaeghe passed the puck in front of the net, and while back-checking, Alexis Lafrenière accidentally deflected it into his own goal.

Rangers alternate captain Chris Kreider was one of the first to come to Lafrenière’s defense. Kreider said Lafrenière was in the right spot and that stopping in the crease is what the team wanted in that play.

“He's in the right spot. He works so hard to get back to that spot. Stop in the crease. That's what we want. A bad bounce, but that's hockey. We said a couple of things to him, but he'll respond. He'll pick himself up, and we'll pick him up too," Kreider on Alexis Lafrenière’s own goal.

Rangers’ Jimmy Vesey also commented on Lafrenière's own goal, saying no one is blaming him for it. He mentioned that Lafrenière has been a crucial part of the team all season and praised Lafrenière's performance in the playoffs.

“I don’t think anyone’s looking at him for that play,” Vesey said. “He had a chance to tie the game in the 3rd. He’s been a huge part of the team all year. He’s played great in the playoffs. As a team, we’re looking to respond next game."

The captain of the NY Rangers, Jacob Trouba, addressed Alexis Lafrenière's own goal in Game 1, saying it's not something to worry about. He mentioned that it was just an unfortunate break and Lafrenière should already have moved past it.

“It's nothing to even worry about," Trouba said. "It should be out of his head already by now. Just one of those unfortunate breaks.”

Peter Laviolette opens up on Alexis Lafrenière's own goal

During the post-game presser, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette acknowledged that the Panthers had been playing tight defense, making it difficult for his team to execute their offensive plays. Laviolette pointed out missed opportunities and labeled Alexis Lafrenière's own goal a ‘fluke goal’.

“The fluke goal made it 2-0, but I don't think we gave up a lot because we were pressing. We just got better as the game went on, but we still have more gears to go,” Laviolette said (starting at 1:25 in the video below).

In response to another question about addressing Lafrenière after the fluke goal, Laviolette acknowledged it as a tough bounce. He didn't criticize the player, recognizing that he was attempting to make the right play.

“It's a tough bounce,” the coach said. “He's trying to do the right thing. It's just a tough bounce.”

Next up, the Rangers host the Panthers at Madison Square Garden on Friday, where they will try to level the series in Game 2.