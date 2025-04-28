"Rangers finally gonna win a cup", "Back to Boston": NHL fans left speculating as Penguins part ways with HC Mike Sullivan

After another year of missing the playoffs, this time by a wider margin, the Pittsburgh Penguins have moved on from head coach Mike Sullivan. The coach also led Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

It was Sullivan's 10th season with the team, and he amassed a record of 409-255-89 during those 10 seasons. He's been with the team since 2015, and they won back-to-back titles during his first two seasons with the team. Now, he's been let go, and the team is looking for its next coach.

This sparked debate amongst NHL fans. Some believe the Penguins are taking the first step in returning to relevance, while others wonder where Sullivan, an accomplished and well-liked coach, would land next.

"Aaaaaaand Mike Sullivan you are the #NYR head coach," one said.

"Mike Sullivan, YOU are a New York Ranger," another one added.

"Rangers finally gonna win a cup omg," another said.

"Columbus will own that small franchise for millennia to come," one chimed in.

"It’s obvious he’s coming to the Canucks," another noted.

Sullivan is a popular choice to join the New York Rangers, according to fans. The Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Philadelphia Flyers also got mentioned as possible destinations for the two-time Cup winner.

Penguins GM thanks Mike Sullivan after firing

Despite three consecutive seasons of finishing outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the decision to fire Mike Sullivan was a shocking one by the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was also a difficult one.

Mike Sullivan was fired (Imagn)

GM Kyle Dubas said via NHL:

“On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and City of Pittsburgh over the past decade.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved.”

Since the season is over, the Penguins can begin their full-time search for the next head coach in franchise history, one that will have two-time Stanley Cup champion-sized shoes to fill.

