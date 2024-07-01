"Rangers fleeced unfortunately" "Nice work by Dubas": NHL fans react as Penguins trade away Reilly Smith to Rangers for second, fifth-round pick

The New York Rangers have added veteran winger Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins. In return, the Penguins get a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2025 conditional fifth-round pick.

B/R Open Ice broke the news on X (formerly Twitter):

“The Penguins have traded Reilly Smith to the Rangers for a second-round and fifth-round pick.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

NHL fans reacted to the announcement on X.

“Rangers fleeced unfortunately,” one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“After only trading a 3rd for him a year ago. Nice work by Dubas,” other fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“Basically for a 2nd rounder, good move by Drury instead of paying out these ridiculous contracts we're seeing," one fan tweeted.

Here are some more fan reactions.

"I can't remember the last time he was relevant. We couldn't call up one of the kids we drafted," one X user tweeted.

“He never wanted to be here anyways, good riddance,” one fan tweeted.

“This is an awful trade. Unnoticeable,” a fan tweeted.

Smith moves to NYR from the Penguins. Last season, he scored 13 goals and assisted 27 times in 76 games. Pittsburgh will cover 25% of Smith's $5 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season, which is the final year of his contract.

During the previous summer, the Penguins traded for Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights, where he won a Stanley Cup.

New York Rangers 2024 draft pick inspired by Willie O'Ree

EJ Emery was picked 30th by the New York Rangers in the 2024 NHL Draft. He admires Willie O'Ree, the NHL's first Black player.

“As a Black man growing up, there aren’t too many in hockey, and he was one of those figures I was able to look up to, and he’s the first person I got [an autograph] from,” Emery said via NHL.com.

Emery, from Surrey, BC, will join the University of North Dakota this fall. He's their first Black player since 1994.

“I would say I’m really good at being a lockdown guy, someone who can shut down plays, get the puck up the ice and make plays.” Emery said. “I model my game after K’Andre Miller, so I’m not complaining about wearing this jersey.”

Emery, a dual US-Canadian citizen, competed for the USA Hockey NTDP U-18 team. He looks to grow in North Dakota. Blue Shirts' scouts laud his play disruption and puck movement. Emery's father, Eric Emery, played CFL linebacker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback