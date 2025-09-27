  • home icon
  NHL
  J.T. Miller
  Rangers HC Mike Sullivan aiming to form Sidney Crosby-like connection with new captain J.T. Miller

Rangers HC Mike Sullivan aiming to form Sidney Crosby-like connection with new captain J.T. Miller

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 27, 2025
NY Rangers coach Mike Sullivan highlights leadership goals with new captain J.T. Miller (Image via IMAGN)
NY Rangers coach Mike Sullivan highlights leadership goals with new captain J.T. Miller (Credits: IMAGN)

New York Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said he wants to build a strong connection with new captain J.T. Miller. Sullivan compared it to the relationship he formed with Sidney Crosby while coaching in Pittsburgh. He coached the Penguins from 2015 to 2025, helping them win two straight Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sullivan said trust between captain and coach is vital for success.

"J.T. and I have had some conversations around defining what we think the expectations are for our captain," Sullivan said. "In a lot of ways, the captain is the (person) between the coaching staff and the players. That relationship is really important for the team."
J.T. Miller was named the 29th captain in Rangers history on September 16. He takes over after Jacob Trouba was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in December 2024. General manager Sullivan mentioned Sidney Crosby and advised Miller to stay authentic and lead in his own way.

"I shared the experience that I had with Sid, and obviously built a good relationship with him over the years when we were there together," Sullivan said. "I intend to do the same thing with JT here. My advice to J.T. is to be himself and not try to be someone else.
"I think authenticity is an important element to being a good leader. Leadership can manifest itself in a number of different ways. I think the most important thing is what resonates with people is when you're true to yourself and you're real, and that's what we want him to be."
Miller had 70 points in 72 games last season. The 32-year-old forward was originally drafted by the Rangers in 2011. After being traded from Vancouver in late January, he recorded 35 points in 32 games with New York. His scoring and physical play made him one of the Rangers’ most valuable players.

Chris Drury announced J.T. Miller as Rangers' new captain

Rangers General Manager Chris Drury said Miller quickly became a leader since joining the team last season. And he praised Miller’s professionalism on and off the ice.

"We're pleased to announce J.T. Miller as the new captain of the New York Rangers," Drury said, via NHL.com. "Since his arrival last season, J.T. immediately became a leader for our group... Congratulations to J.T. and his entire family..."

Drury said the Rangers are confident in J.T. Miller. And now, even coach Sullivan wants to help guide the Rangers forward with him. So far, Miller has played 871 career games, and his all-around game has shown why the team views him as a leader.

