Rangers HC Mike Sullivan makes his thoughts clear on Matt Rempe after first preseason game

After the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 in a preseason game on Sunday, Mike Sullivan spoke highly of Matt Rempe. The center from Calgary, drafted by the Rangers in 2020, assisted Dylan Roobroeck’s goal and showed strong play throughout the game.Sullivan pointed to Rempe’s ability to control the puck and work hard in the offensive zone. The Rangers coach also noted the importance of Rempe’s size and strength.&quot;I thought Remps had a great game,&quot; Sullivan said, via the New York Post's Mollie Walker. &quot;He was really strong on pucks. He hangs onto pucks down low. I thought Remps did a really good job protecting pucks.&quot;He made good decisions when plays weren't there off the rush. He would drive pucks low, and he would go to work down underneath the hashmarks. When he does that, I think he's a handful for our opponents.&quot;He also highlighted Rempe’s effort on the first goal as a sign of his work ethic.&quot;He's just so big and so strong and he creates momentum for us,&quot; Sullivan said. &quot;I thought the goal they scored, Remps' effort on that goal was outstanding. I've noticed (his speed) in the first few days of camp. He's in great shape, but he's a strong skater.&quot;Rempe is in the second year of his two-year contract with New York, which has a cap hit of $975,000 per season. He played 42 games last year, scoring three goals and adding five assists for eight points. Rempe has 10 points and 138 penalty minutes over his 59-game NHL career.Matt Rempe reflects on growth and smarter play after suspensionMatt Rempe discussed in March how much he has improved as a player. He talked about his time in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack last season, and said that it helped him gain more experience in different situations.“Got to go play 17/18/19 minutes the last two games, played center, played all situations,&quot; Rempe said, via Hockey News. &quot;It was good for me to get all those game situations.”The center realized he needed to be smarter on the ice after an eight-game suspension in December.“I gotta be a lot smarter,&quot; Rempe said. &quot;I don’t have to make every hit if that makes sense. I gotta be able to pick my hits. I gotta be a bit more controlled.”Rempe has since worked on playing strong but smart. He has improved offensively and defensively as the 2025-26 season approaches.