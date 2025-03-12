The New York Rangers suffered a tough 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, and head coach Peter Laviolette was not happy about a key goalie interference call against his team.

Ad

With the game tied 1-1 in the second, Rangers forward Matt Rempe was fighting for position in front of the net when Jets forward Morgan Barron pushed him into goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Both went down, but Rempe was still called for goalie interference.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Jets capitalized on the power play with a goal from Gabe Vilardi to take a 2-1 lead. After the game, New York coach Peter Laviolette said:

"I didn't agree with it. They're saying they want to protect the goaltenders, but I just didn't agree with it," Laviolette said plainly.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Jets opened the scoring in the first period on Vladislav Namestnikov's goal, but the Rangers tied it on Mika Zibanejad's tally. After Vilardi's power play goal, the Rangers were unable to find an equalizer.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots, while Igor Shesterkin stopped 22 shots.

"I thought we had looks, I thought we had zone time. They blocked some shots, as well, that didn't get through. We had looks, I think we hit the post 3 times. There was enough there, we just didn't walk away with anything," the Rangers coach lamented.

Ad

The defeat extended the Rangers' losing streak to four games with a record of 31-28-6 on the season.

Defenceman Braden Schneider reflects on Rangers' 2-1 narrow loss to Jets

Despite the loss, Braden Schneider was encouraged by the team's performance, noting that they need to focus on "minimizing those chances" that ultimately led to the Jets' winning goal.

"To be quite honest, we got to keep playing how we played this game, in particular," Braden Schneider said. "I thought we played a really hard game, I thought we generated a lot."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If we can build off this game and move forward to Minnesota and keep doing what we did tonight, just minimizing those chances, I think it's going to give us a good chance to get some more points." Schneider added.

The Rangers will look to bounce back as they take on the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama