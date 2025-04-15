Rangers HC Peter Laviolette sees "huge growth" in Matt Rempe throughout season

New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette praised forward Matt Rempe for his significant growth through the 2024-25 season.

On Monday, Rempe recorded two points in the team's 5-3 win over the Florida Panthers. When asked about Rempe's development since the start of the season, Laviolette noted substantial progress.

"Huge. There's huge growth for Rempe," said Laviolette post-game. "He's attacking the ice now with the puck from our end. He's getting it with a little bit of speed underneath before our blue line. He's attacking the neutral zone, he's going to the net, he's making plays, he's going through defenders."

"He played a heck of a game tonight. I thought that line was good. The growth has been visible for everybody—not just me, but everybody who watches him play."

When asked if the New York Rangers' performance exemplified playing with pride in the final two games, Matt Rempe acknowledged the team's disappointing season but emphasized that these games were about playing with pride for the fans and the organization.

"We obviously had a very disappointing season. These two games, we’ve got to play for pride and fans and everything. We want to put out a good effort. Happy with the win and got to do it again Thursday," Matt Rempe said.

Matt Rempe has notched eight points through three goals and five assists in 41 games this season. Meanwhile, the Blueshirts were already eliminated from playoff contention this time. They will finish their regular season against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Matt Rempe shines as the Rangers downed the Panthers

On Monday, the New York Rangers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Sam Reinhart opened the scoring for the Panthers after giving them a 1-0 lead on the power play at 2:22 into the first period. Matt Rempe tied it for the Rangers at 8:43 before entering the second period.

Carter Verhaeghe extended the Panthers' lead to 2-1 after scoring at 4:32 into the second period. Reinhart scored his second of the night to make it 3:1 for the home team.

The Rangers mounted a brilliant comeback with Juusu Perssinen cutting the deficit to 3-2 at 15:58. J.T. Miller scored to tie the game 3-3 for the Blueshirts with less than three minutes remaining in the second period.

Vincent Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal at 3:40 to put the Rangers up 4-3, before Jonny Brodzinski secured the win for the visitors with his goal at 16:31. The Panthers finish their regular season against the Lightning tomorrow.

