Rangers' Peter Laviolette responds to sustainability concerns stemming from rookie Matt Rempe's fighting frequency

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette addressed concerns over rookie forward Matt Rempe's frequent engagements in fights during games.

Laviolette acknowledged the ongoing discussions within the team regarding Rempe's on-ice actions but emphasized the importance of adaptability in the fast-paced nature of hockey.

“There’s conversations all the time. We don’t ever not have conversations about what’s going on. The players are out on the ice and things happen," Laviolette stated.

Rempe, a towering presence at 6-foot-8 ½, has become a notable figure in the league due to his physical style of play. In just five games, he has engaged in four fights, including recent bouts with Mathieu Olivier of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nicolas Deslauriers of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Despite concerns about Rempe's involvement in fights, Laviolette highlighted the player's contributions beyond physicality. He noted Rempe's return to the ice after receiving attention for injuries sustained during fights and his involvement in generating scoring opportunities for his team.

“He came back and gave us some good minutes. His line scored a goal, he went to the net, [Adam Edstrom] popped one in. So he came back and contributed,” Laviolette remarked.

In the recent fight, Blue­ Jackets' Mathieu Olivier square­d off with the Rangers' Matt Rempe­ in Rempe's first shift. Anticipation built as the giants trade­d punches. Olivier landed crushing blows, se­nding Rempe to the ice­.

Matt Rempe's back-to-back NHL fights make waves

Matt Rempe found himself embroiled in back-to-back confrontations during recent NHL matchups. On Saturday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers, tension simmered as Rempe and Flyers' Nic Deslauriers exchanged heated words during warmups.

The intensity boiled over just three minutes into the game, with both players dropping their gloves and unleashing a relentless barrage of punches. Rempe, towering over Deslauriers, initially gained the upper hand with powerful blows, but Deslauriers retaliated fiercely, prolonging the intense bout.

The fight, lasting a minute, captured the attention of fans and commentators alike and was hailed as one of the season's longest displays of on-ice combat.

Just days prior, on Thursday night, in a commanding victory against the New Jersey Devils, Rempe's physicality took center stage once again. A forceful hit on Devils' Nathan Bastian incited immediate retaliation from defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler.

Despite the brevity of the altercation, Rempe swiftly dispatched Siegenthaler with two punches, showcasing his dominance. However, the hit on Bastian resulted in penalties for Rempe, including a match penalty that prematurely ended his participation in the game.