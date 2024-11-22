Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette vents frustration over failed challenge for hand pass

The New York Rangers fell 3-2 to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome in a game that left head coach Peter Laviolette fuming over a failed coach's challenge.

The Flames took the lead 2-0 in the second period after goals from Matt Coronato and Yegor Sharangovich. Sharangovich's goal came on a Calgary power play, with the puck deflecting off Jonathan Huberdeau's glove before the Flames forward fired it past Igor Shesterkin.

New York's coach, Laviolette, challenged the play, claiming it should've been considered a hand pass, but after the video review, the officials concluded that it wasn't a hand pass as the puck deflected off Huberdeau's glove rather than being intentional.

Trending

The failed challenge clearly irritated Laviolette, who vented his frustration in his post-game press conference in regard to similar plays.

“He opened up his hand to play the puck, and he goes to grab it,” Laviolette said.

“It bats off of his hand and goes right to the player. It got called two more times in the game. The exact same plays. It gets called dead every time. Any time it ever happens on the ice it gets called dead. I don’t understand. I still don’t understand.”

Expand Tweet

The Rangers would rally with two quick goals from Alexis Lafrenière and Will Cuylle to tie it 2-2, but Calgary's Connor Zary scored the eventual game-winner in the third period.

Dustin Wolf stopped 27 of 29 shots for the Flames. Igor Shesterkin made 46 saves in the losing effort.

Rangers' captain Jacob Trouba on failed hand pass challenge

The New York Rangers’ captain, Jacob Trouba, commented on the failed challenge for a hand pass, which resulted in the Flames second goal.

"I don't know the exact definition of the rule," Trouba said. "I thought it was definitely worth a challenge. Pucks hit gloves that are kind of in the air and it's deemed a hand pass, and this game it's kind of a similar play."

New York's defenseman Ryan Lindgren echoed Trouba's thoughts, saying:

"I saw it. I thought it was a hand pass."

The failed challenge proved costly as the Flames eventually won 3-2. New York will look to rebound on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback