Rangers insider claims Igor Shesterkin, J.T. Miller, and only two other stars safe from offseason overhaul

The New York Rangers have missed the playoffs this season. They are close to finishing this season with a record of 38-36-7 have one game left in hand. They are currently placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division with 83 points. But, it was a big drop from last year, in which they won the President's Trophy. This season, their defense was porous and gave up too many goals.

Vince Z. Mercogliano shared his thoughts about the team’s future. He said that General Manager Chris Drury may try to trade Chris Kreider this summer.

"... I believe Drury intended to try and trade Kreider before the trade deadline before reevaluating and coming to the conclusion that he would probably have a better chance of getting value back for Kreider if he waited until the summer," Mercogliano was quoted as saying by Phil Kocher.

He further mentioned that only four players are likely safe: Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck.

"The only guys I would say with some certainty I think would be back next year ... are Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox, J.T. Miller ... and Vincent Trocheck. Beyond that, there isn't all that much that would surprise me," Mercogliano said.

The team had a hard time staying consistent this season. They started strong with a record of 5-0-1 but had several losing streaks during the season. Their power play ranked near the bottom of the league. They also had trouble making comebacks in games. Last season’s strong play did not carry over.

There are still some positives to build on. Shesterkin signed a long-term eight-year, $92 million contract and is still one of the league’s best goalies. J.T. Miller played well after joining the team. Will Cuylle has improved this year, scoring 20 goals and 22 assists for 44 points with a rating of 9. Young players like Brennan Othmann and Gabe Perreault also gained experience.

The Rangers now focus on offseason changes and have eight picks in the 2025 draft.

New York Rangers will play their final regular-season game against Lightning

The New York Rangers will play their final game of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers will try to end their season with a win.

Tampa Bay has made it to the playoffs and has beaten the Rangers in both earlier matchups this season. As they are one of the top-scoring teams, the Lightning will use this game to stay ready. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

